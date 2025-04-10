The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed the Super Eagles' participation in the 2025 Unity Cup in London

The Unity Cup is an invitational tournament of four countries scheduled for Gtech Community Stadium in May

Other participants are Nigeria's rivals Ghana and two Caribbean countries Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the news of the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the team’s participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Super Eagles, off the back of a mixed March international break, will reconverge in May to put things in order ahead of the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

NFF have confirmed that the Super Eagles will participate in the 2025 Unity Cup. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali in Eric Chelle's first match but played a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe four days later, dealing a blow to their World Cup hopes.

All hope is not lost in the qualifier, the Eagles can still qualify if they win their remaining four games, including South Africa away and hope other teams play to their favour.

NFF confirm Unity Cup participation

The Nigeria Football Federation have confirmed in an official statement that the Super Eagles will join three other countries to participate in the 2025 Unity Cup in London in May.

Nigeria, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica will play in the four-nation tournament between May 27-31, scheduled for the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.

The Caribbean countries will play their first Trini-Jam derby on UK soil in the first semi-final on May 27, before the Africans reignite their 74-year rivalry in the second final on May 28.

Super Eagles' official X account announced the tie with an interesting picture of reigning African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman dragging a bowl of Jollof rice with Mohammed Kudus.

The tournament will close on May 31, with the losers playing in a third-place playoff before the winners battle in the final. Nigeria won the tournament the last time it was hosted in 2004.

Chelle reacts to Unity Cup participation

One of the difficult parts of Chelle's job was being thrown into the middle of a crucial qualifier without friendly windows to access the players. He welcomed the Unity Cup as an avenue to prepare before the remaining games.

Eric Chelle welcomed Super Eagles' participation in the Unity Cup. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP

Source: Getty Images

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October,” he told thenff.com.

Captain William Troost-Ekong agrees with the manager's view of the preparatory tournament.

“This is a great tournament for us to reunite and continue strategizing for the upcoming World Cup qualifying games,” he said.

Nigeria gain advantage over England

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria gained advantage over England in the pursuit of Arsenal academy products who are eligible to play for both countries.

The Harriman-Annous brothers are on the verge of deciding their international future. Brandon has committed to Nigeria, while Andre is open to the decision.

