Nigeria will be without star forwards Victor Osimhen and CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, both missing from coach Eric Chelle’s squad announced on Wednesday, May 21

Ghana famously denied Nigeria a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on March 29

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has unveiled a 26-man squad for the 2025 Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

The squad features 11 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players, led by captain Ahmed Musa, alongside 15 foreign-based stars.

Nigeria will be looking to exact revenge on Ghana, who dashed their 2022 World Cup hopes with a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Super Eagles without Victor Osimhen for Unity Cup

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been left out of the Super Eagles squad for the 2025 Unity Cup and the upcoming friendly against Russia in June.

The Nigerian international had a stellar season, winning the Turkish Cup and Super Lig title while finishing as the league's top scorer with 36 goals per The Cable.

Osimhen’s absence was felt during Nigeria’s opening four matches in the 2026 World Cup Qualification Group C, where the team failed to secure a win.

Upon his return, the Super Eagles claimed their first victory with a 2-0 win over Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium, thanks to a brace from Osimhen.

However, they were later held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Another key absentee for the Unity Cup is Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, who has scored 25 goals this season and is currently the third-highest scorer in Serie A per Transfermarkt.

Nigeria, Ghana fans trade war of words ahead of Unity Cup clash

Super Eagles and Black Stars fans are exchanging playful banter online ahead of their much-anticipated showdown in London.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the top reactions from Nigeria Super Eagles post. Read below:

Viral Promax said:

"Na only osimenh dey disturb defenders, without him, Blacks stars will finish us."

T . sports wrote:

"My anxiousness to this game has reduced cos half of Ghana squad is home base."

Jemecha Nnaji added:

"He who laughs last laughs the best. Please Nigerians lets not laugh just yet. Hold the laughs for later."

Lifestyle Tit's said:

"Ei boi it's how Ghanaians we are quite for me 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Nigeria Super Eagles Admin we are quite ooo just like the last time .Relax because we plotting and planning in our quietness ayooo."

Kessie Andrews wrote:

"Nigerian's are still taking of how Ghana will beat them in the Unity cup."

Oliver Omajuwa added:

"What is Ihenacho and Ahmed Musa still doing in the Super Eagles??? Are there no younger and upcoming players in Nigeria again or what? Calling up these veterans is very disgusting and annoying 😑."

Taiwo believes Musa will make difference at Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babatunde Taiwo, coach of Burna Boy Football Academy, has backed the inclusion of Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming Unity Cup in London.

Taiwo praised Musa's return, saying the Kano Pillars forward will bring valuable experience to the team and serve as a role model for younger players.

He called for the inclusion of Ahmed Musa in Nigeria's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification matches in September.

