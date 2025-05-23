Victor Osimhen scored during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Kayserispor to seal the Super Lig title

His daughter Hailey led the “Victor! Osimhen!” Chants over the stadium's public address system

A Galatasaray insider has disclosed whose idea it was to have his daughter announce the goal

A Galatasaray insider has explained the process behind Victor Osimhen's daughter announcing his goal and believes it could help convince him to stay at the club.

Galatasaray were confirmed as Turkish Super League champions on Sunday after a 3-0 win over Kayserispor to set up a nine-point lead over Fenerbahce with two matches left.

Victor Osimhen's daughter announced his goal for Galatasaray against Kayserispor. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen scored the opening goal, and his daughter Hailey led the “Victor! Osimhen!” chants in the stadium, as seen in a video shared on X by Galatasaray.

The gesture was widely applauded and seen as a token of love and appreciation from the Galatasaray fans, and also an attempt to lure the player to stay.

Why Osimhen’s daughter announced his goal

Galatasaray reporter Kaya Temel has disclosed that it was Osimhen's girlfriend Stephanie Ladewig’s idea for their daughter Hailey to announce the striker’s goal

“It was Osimhen's wife's idea for Victor Osimhen's daughter to announce the goal; she told the Galatasaray Club herself. Since he is taking such steps, maybe his wife also wants him to stay here,” he said, as quoted by Haber Sari Kirmizi.

Galatasaray have been making efforts to have the striker in their team beyond his season-long loan spell, which will expire in two matches when the season ends.

The club are ready to trigger his €75 million release clause and pay him €15 million per year salary, even though he has his sights set on moving to the top European league.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Galatasaray fans after winning the Turkish Super Lig title. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Al-Ahli reignite interest in Osimhen

Premier League and Serie A clubs have expressed interest in signing Osimhen when he expectedly leaves Napoli permanently this summer after four seasons.

The striker has ruled out a move to Juventus, while Premier League clubs are having cold feet because of the cost of the transfer which could put them at risk of financial breaches.

Manchester United are certainly out of the race after losing the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham, which has dented their finances ahead of next season.

According to Foot Mercato, a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal is now the most concrete option for the Super Eagles forward as he decides his next club.

The Saudi giants have reportedly initiated discussions with the player as they search for a new striker and star after cutting ties with Neymar Jr in January.

The Nigerian striker had an agreement with Al-Ahli last summer, but Napoli botched the move with their excessive demands after an initial agreement on a fee.

Osimhen trades Galatasaray jersey

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen traded his Galatasaray jersey for a Nigerian flag during the title celebrations after the team won the Turkish Super League.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year spotted a fan holding the flag of his country in the stands, which he requested for and offered his match-worn jersey in return.

