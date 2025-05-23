Napoli Win Italian Serie A Title: Will Victor Osimhen Receive a Medal?

Napoli have been crowned the Italian Serie A champions after beating Cagliari at the Maradona

Napoli have won the Italian Serie A title after beating Cagliari at Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, and questions have emerged on whether Victor Osimhen will receive a medal.

Osimhen is still a Napoli player and is currently on loan at Galatasaray after leaving the Neapolitans on acrimonious terms following a summer of failed transfer moves.

Both parties have resolved to part company permanently this summer, with Galatasaray heavily interested but facing competition from the Premier League and Saudi clubs.

Napoli win Serie A title

Napoli and Inter Milan entered the final Serie A matchday one point apart, leaving the title decision until the final whistle of both matches.

According to Football Italia, the league board rescheduled both games to Friday night because Inter Milan will play Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, and to allow for a possible playoff on Monday.

Both teams led their respective matches in the first half, with Scott McTominay scoring a brilliant acrobatic finish to win the title for the Neapolitans.

Osimhen’s replacement, Romelu Lukaku, added the second goal early in the second half to put the result beyond reasonable doubt.

Will Victor Osimhen receive a medal?

Victor Osimhen is still a Napoli player even though he is on loan at Galatasaray, the club he joined on loan after the European transfer window had closed.

He moved to Turkey in September when the Serie A season had started, and he played no part, raising questions on whether he is eligible for a medal.

Unlike the Premier League, the Serie only requires a player to feature at least one minute to be eligible for a medal, a condition Osimhen doesn't fulfil, with his last game coming at the end of the 2023/24 season.

According to ESPN, he was frozen out of the squad for the season before he left on loan, a decision which laid bare his friction with the club’s hierarchy and it was later disclosed that it came after he said he won't play for the club again.

Source: Legit.ng