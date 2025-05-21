Victor Osimhen is one of Nigeria's biggest football exports in European football at the moment

Osimhen led Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup double despite being on loan

The Super Eagles star made a little gesture during the title celebrations that proved his love for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen proved his love for his motherland Nigeria with a nice little gesture during Galatasaray's Turkish Super League title celebrations on Sunday.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after failing to secure a permanent exit from Napoli, and he has further boosted his stock in the European football transfer market.

Victor Osimhen wraps the Nigerian flag around himself during Galatasaray's title celebrations. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, he has scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 40 games in all competitions and has two games left to add to his tally, winning the league and cup double.

Osimhen shows love for Nigeria

Osimhen scored the first goal in the 3-0 win over Kayserispor that sealed the title for Galatasaray on Sunday, setting an unassailable nine-point lead over rivals Galatasaray.

During the title celebrations, Osimhen wrapped a Nigerian flag around himself, and a video has emerged on social media, showing how he got his country's identity.

The striker spotted a fan in the stands holding the Nigerian flag and immediately beckoned him to pass it to him, which the fan obliged and in appreciation, he gave him his jersey.

Nigerian football fans applauded this gesture on social media, praising him for showing love and putting his motherland over everything else.

@QuadriOdewunmi replied:

“Man deserves a national honour. Steadily putting Nigeria on the globe.”

@Olalekan0101 replied:

“Patriotism. Love for your fatherland.”

@OwuruTimilehin replied:

“Kudos to the fan for respecting and recognising him by bringing Nigerian flag in the stadium for him to trade.”

@Toysley replied:

“The youths of this country keep making us proud on the international stage while our leaders keep…”

@pappichino replied:

“Good choice. Most young Nigerians will trade the flag for anything else.”

Victor Osimhen celebrates Galatasaray's Turkish Super Lig title win with his daughter. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

One of the comments suggested that the Napoli-owned forward should be bestowed with a national honour for putting the country on the world map with his achievements.

However, Osimhen already has two national honours. He was conferred with the Member of the Federal Republic (MFR) after helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/2023 season, also winning the Golden Boot with 26 goals.

As part of the Super Eagles squad under Portuguese head coach Jose Peseiro that finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, he received Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in February 2024, and this is on display on his social media pages.

Osimhen rejects Juventus move

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen rejected Juventus' move, handing Manchester United and other interested Premier League clubs a boost in their pursuit.

The Super Eagles forward will leave Napoli permanently this summer and is keen to leave Italian football totally, thus rejecting the advances of the Old Lady.

