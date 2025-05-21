Why Crystal Palace May Be Banned From Europa League Despite Winning FA Cup Final

Crystal Palace risk missing out on the Europa League as a little-known rule could derail their continental dreams

Oliver Glasner's side managed a 1-0 win over Manchester City to confirm themselves as this season's FA Cup winners

The club's supporters eagerly plan European trips, the club await hierarchy awaits a verdict from the governing body

Crystal Palace recorded a historic feat on Saturday, May 17, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Eberechi Eze’s clinical 16th-minute strike, against the run of play, secured the Eagles’ first major trophy, which sparked wild celebrations among fans and players alike.

The victory earned Palace a ticket to next season's Europa League, as FA Cup winners automatically qualify for Europe’s second-tier competition.

Crystal Palace lifts the FA Cup during the Emirates FA Cup Final against Manchester City. Photo: Kevin Hodgson.

Source: Getty Images

However, a little-known UEFA rule could derail their European dreams, per GiveMeSport.

It was gathered that co-owner John Textor’s Eagle Football Group holds a 43% stake in Crystal Palace and an 88% controlling share in French club Olympique Lyonnais.

Lyon, managed by Paulo Fonseca, are a regular Europa League contender, though they were eliminated by Manchester United in this season’s quarter-finals.

UEFA regulations prohibit any individual or entity from having “control or influence” over multiple clubs in the same European competition, including holding majority voting rights, appointing key management, or exerting decisive influence over club decisions.

The rule reads, per Standard:

“No individual or legal entity may have control or influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition, (including) holding a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights; having the right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the administrative, management or supervisory body of the club; being a shareholder and alone controlling a majority of the shareholders’ voting rights pursuant to an agreement entered into with other shareholders of the club; or being able to exercise by any means a decisive influence in the decision-making of the club.”

Currently sixth in Ligue 1, Lyon are poised for the Europa Conference League.

However, should Paris Saint-Germain win the Coupe de France final against Reims, Lyon could move up to the Europa League, as PSG’s European qualification would shift the French cup winners’ spot.

This scenario puts Palace at risk, as UEFA could deem Textor’s dual ownership a breach of their multi-club ownership rules.

If found in violation, the FA Cup winners would be relegated to the Conference League, with Lyon taking precedence due to their higher league standing in France compared to Palace’s 12th place in the Premier League.

Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Manchester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

However, Palace remain optimistic, asserting compliance with UEFA’s regulations and confidence in securing their Europa League place.

As fans eagerly plan European trips, the club await hirarchy awaits a verdict from the governing body, hoping their historic FA Cup triumph would not be overshadowed by an ownership technicality.

Source: Legit.ng