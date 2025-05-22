Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Cristian Romero clashed after Tottenham’s Europa League final win

Tensions between the two defenders had escalated following a heated 90-minute encounter throughout the game

Tottenham’s 1-0 victory secured their first trophy in 17 years and a Champions League spot next season

Emotions ran high on Wednesday night as Manchester United’s Harry Maguire clashed with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero moments after the final whistle of the Europa League final.

The North London club secured a historic 1-0 victory over the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League final, but Maguire and Romero’s clash looked more eventful than the entire game.

Tottenham players lift the Europa League trophy after defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the final. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The tension-filled exchange came at the end of a dramatic match that saw Tottenham end their 17-year wait for a trophy.

The final, held at the iconic San Mames Stadium, was fiercely contested from start to finish.

Spurs claimed the narrow win thanks to a second-half goal, securing both the trophy and a coveted spot in next season’s Champions League.

According to GiveMeSport, the celebrations were briefly overshadowed by heated scenes involving Maguire and Romero.

Maguire involved in a heated confrontation

Throughout the match, the two defenders were frequently involved in physical confrontations, particularly during set-pieces.

Their aggressive duels only intensified as Manchester United pushed for a late equaliser.

Harry Maguire and Christian Romero were involved in a heated exchange after the Europa League final. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

In the final moments of the game, Maguire was pushed forward into an attacking role, where he was involved in a contentious aerial challenge that left Romero on the ground and earned Maguire a yellow card.

When the final whistle blew, Romero was seen embracing Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot. As he turned away, Maguire approached, visibly agitated and gesturing animatedly, GOAL reports.

What appeared to be a continuation of their earlier dispute quickly escalated.

The altercation drew the attention of players and coaching staff from both sides, with Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon and several staff members stepping in to prevent a physical confrontation.

The post-match clash highlighted the frustration in the Manchester United camp.

Man United face fallout after final defeat

The loss officially ended the Red Devils’ hopes of Champions League football next season, closing out a disappointing season that fell far below expectations.

Manager Reuben Amorim now faces increased pressure ahead of their final Premier League fixture against Aston Villa in front of the club’s fans at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s triumph marks a significant milestone for the North London club. The victory not only ends a lengthy trophy drought but also solidifies their return to Europe’s elite competition next season.

As for Maguire and Romero, UEFA may yet take a closer look at the incident to determine whether disciplinary action is warranted.

Salah aims dig at Manchester United

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah aimed a stylish dig at Manchester United after Liverpool's biggest rivals lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Liverpool forward posted a spicy message to congratulate Tottenham at the end of the match, but many have attributed it to a dig at Manchester United.

“He did say he’d win in his second season. Congratulations!” Salah wrote on X.

