Kevin De Bruyne received an emotional farewell at Etihad Stadium in his final home game for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was moved to tears as Manchester City bid goodbye to the club legend on his final home game

Manchester City has revealed a statue will be built in De Bruyne’s honour after an iconic decade at the club

It was an unforgettable night at the Etihad Stadium as Kevin De Bruyne bid farewell to Manchester City fans in what was his final home game for the club.

The 33-year-old Belgian, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, received a touching send-off from fans, teammates, and club staff alike during City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Kevin De Bruyne waves goodbye to the Manchester City supporters inside the Etihad Stadium during his send-off. Photo by Alex Livesey

Though De Bruyne missed a first-half opportunity to score and was later subbed off following Mateo Kovacic’s red card, the final whistle marked the beginning of an outpouring of love and respect for the Premier League legend.

After 421 appearances, 108 goals, and 177 assists, De Bruyne’s legacy was sealed, and soon to be cast in stone, with a statue announced to be built in his honour outside the stadium, BBC reports.

Guardiola overcome by tears during send-off

As celebrations turned emotional, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could not hold back his tears as they rolled down during the Belgian midfielder's tributes.

Cameras captured the usually composed Spaniard breaking down as the Etihad faithful chanted De Bruyne’s name. “

It’s a sad day,” Guardiola said. “He will be missed. There’s no doubt about that.”

Pep Guardiola exchanges a warm embrace with Kevin de Bruyne after his substitution against Bournemouth. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

“Titles are nice, but leaving with this much respect and gratitude, that’s something truly special. Kevin has been at the heart of everything good we’ve done for the past decade,” He continued.

De Bruyne, who arrived with his wife Michele in 2015, echoed the sentiment.

“We didn’t expect to be here for ten years,” he said.

“Manchester is home. It’s where my kids were born. We’ve done something special.”

De Bruyne reflects on a decade of glory

Speaking to the crowd after the win versus Bournemouth, De Bruyne held back tears as he reflected on his journey.

“I wanted to play with creativity, with passion. I wanted to enjoy football. I hope everyone enjoyed it too,” he disclosed.

“These guys have pushed me to be better. I’ve made friends for life.”

A guard of honour, a video montage, and thousands of fans singing his name made the farewell one of the most heartfelt in Premier League history.

As his contract winds down this summer, De Bruyne’s departure marks the end of an era at Manchester City, one built on brilliance, trophies, and unforgettable memories.

