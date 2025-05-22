Alejandro Garnacho has slammed manager Ruben Amorim for benching him in the Europa League final

The Argentine forward played a key role in Manchester United’s run to the final but featured for only 20 minutes

Garnacho’s future at Manchester United is now uncertain amid summer transfer interest from some European clubs

Manchester United’s Europa League campaign ended in disappointment, and tensions have quickly escalated within the Red Devils camp after the defeat to Tottenham.

Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho has publicly expressed his frustration after being benched for most of the final against Spurs in Bilbao, which ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for the Old Trafford club.

Heartbroken Alejandro Garnacho walks past the Europa League trophy after Manchester United's defeat against Tottenham. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

The 20-year-old forward played a pivotal role throughout Man United’s Europa League journey, delivering match-winning performances with goals and assists that helped carry the team to the final.

Yet, in the final game, Man United manager Ruben Amorim opted to start Mason Mount ahead of Garnacho, who was only brought on for the last 20 minutes.

In a post-match interview shared by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Garnacho did not hide his frustration as he stylishly blasted the Portuguese manager.

“Until the final, I played every round helping the team… then the final arrives and I play 20 minutes?! I don’t know.”

Reflecting on the turbulent end to United’s season, Garnacho added:

“The final, the season, the whole situation of the club… I will try to enjoy the summer, and then we will see what happens.”

Garnacho’s family voices their frustration

Garnacho’s omission from Man United's starting XI in the Europa League final sparked outrage not just among fans but also from his family.

A screenshot circulating on social media shows the Argentine forward’s brother questioning Amorim’s decision, accusing the manager of “throwing him under the bus.”

Supporters, already disappointed with the loss to Premier League rivals Tottenham, have rallied behind Garnacho, with many pointing fingers at Amorim for sidelining one of Man United’s most consistent Europa League performers during the biggest match of the season.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim defended his decision to start Mason Mount ahead of Garnacho in the Europa League final. Photo by Alex Caparros

Source: Getty Images

Amorim’s post-match comments on the issue have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding his decision-making.

The Man United manager, who replaced Erik ten Hag midway through the season, now finds himself under pressure to explain not only the team’s failure to secure any trophy, but also his controversial squad selection in top games.

Uncertain future for Garnacho

Garnacho’s comments have also cast a shadow over his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old forward’s post-match comments suggest growing discontent, and with interest from elite European clubs, questions now loom over whether he sees a clear path forward under Amorim’s leadership.

As Man United head into a summer without European football, resolving the situation with Garnacho could be crucial ahead of next season.

Fernandes makes Man United decision

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bruno Fernandes has made a bold statement about his future at Man United following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the UEFA Europa League final.

The Portuguese midfielder admitted he wants to stay at Old Trafford but would understand if the Red Devils choose to offload him due to the club’s financial struggles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng