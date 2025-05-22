Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his squad for the upcoming tournament scheduled for May and June

Nigeria will participate in the 2025 Unity Cup in London, taking place from May 27 to 31, with matches against Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago

The Eagles face a tough challenge in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup following their disappointing performances in the March series

Eric Chelle has announced two separate squads for Nigeria’s upcoming matches in the 2025 Unity Cup and an international friendly against Russia.

The Super Eagles secured a win over Rwanda and a draw with Zimbabwe in the March 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Focus now shifts to the Unity Cup in London, where Nigeria will face West African rivals Ghana on May 28.

According to the NFF, the four-nation tournament will serve as preparation for the World Cup qualifiers resuming in September.

Chelle has recalled Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, along with nine NPFL players, for the Unity Cup, while Papa Mustapha is the only home-based player named in the squad to face Russia.

He explained why he had separate squads for the different matches and why one of the teams was dominated by NPFL players. He said:

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October."

Nigerians question inclusion of Iheanacho and Ndidi

Nigerians have expressed disappointment over the inclusion of Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Middlesbrough’s Kelechi Iheanacho in the Super Eagles squad for the Unity Cup and upcoming friendly against Russia.

Ndidi endured a poor season as Leicester were relegated to the Championship for the second time in three years and has struggled to earn a place under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The 28-year-old apologised to Nigerians after his costly miss against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup Qualification Group C played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, per Daily Post.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has fallen out of favour at Middlesbrough, scoring just one goal and providing two assists in 15 appearances during a short stint.

The AFCON silver medallist is now expected to return to his parent club in Spain per Leadership.

Legit.ng captured the reactions of Super Eagles fans. Read below:

@adeyemi_ameen said:

"Kelechi Iheanacho, based on which form?...Cyriel Dessers should be on both lists!"

@OpemiDmh wrote:

"We hate progress as a nation.

"What’s ndidi and Iheanacho doing here."

@Don17488409 added:

"Happy with the squad, only Iheanacho who have not played a game for months shouldn't be there, happy for the new call ups, mainly Felix Agu and Christantus."

@aims_ukafia said:

"Iheanacho godfather strong no be lie. Cos tell me how he's in this squad list for games we need to try out new legs. Chuba Akpom who's been available for almost a decade still hasn't been considered. Shame on NFF. Shame on Chelle."

Chelle says no imposition of players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle has firmly stated that he will not tolerate any interference from officials within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) when it comes to player selection.

Several foreign-based players of Nigerian descent have reached out to Chelle, pledging their commitment to represent the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation, under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau, has continued to support Chelle’s European scouting trips as he works to identify the best talents to strengthen the national team.

