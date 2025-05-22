Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League final

Ange Postecoglou's team ended their 17-year trophy drought in the final held at San Mames in Bilbao

Four players of Nigerian heritage were part of Spurs’ winning squad and thus received medals

Tottenham Hotspur are the winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final held at Estadio San Mames in Bilbao last night.

Brennan Johnson's 42nd-minute strike was enough for the North London side to hold on to and break their 17-year trophy drought and inflict more misery on Manchester United.

Heung-min Son lifts the Europa League trophy after Tottenham beat Manchester United. Photo by Burak Atbuluk.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham's win was also a win for Nigeria, as four players of Nigerian heritage were awarded medals for their part in securing the club's first European trophy in 41 years.

Legit.ng looks at four players of Nigerian descent who won medals after Tottenham’s UEFA Europa League triumph.

Tottenham’s Nigerian players

1. Dominic Solanke

Born Dominic Ayodele Solanke, the striker is a Nigerian through his father, who is of the Yoruba tribe in southwestern Nigeria. He joined Tottenham from AFC Bournemouth at the start of this season and has been pivotal to breaking the team's trophy drought.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 13 times for Spurs in the Europa League, scoring five goals and providing a further four assists for his teammates, including in the quarter-final and semi-final. He opted to represent the country of his birth England internationally.

2. Destiny Udogie

Udogie is an Italian international footballer of Nigerian descent through his parents. He has been at Tottenham since 2022 after joining from his boyhood club Hellas Verona and became a first-team regular under Ange Postecoglou.

He played nine times in the competition. He failed to register an attacking contribution but helped the team keep six clean sheets en route to victory in Bilbao.

Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie celebrate after Tottenham Hotspur win the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

3. Oyindamola Ajayi

Ajayi joined Tottenham’s academy in 2022 having spent his early formative years at Bromley’s academy. He earned his first team opportunities under Postecoglou and received a medal after the team won the Europa League last night.

According to Tottenham’s official website, he made his debut in the final group stage game of the competition. He scored within minutes of coming on to help the team win 3-0 against Elfsborg. He was in the middle of a U21 game when he was called up to replace the injured Dominic Solanke in the squad. His international future is yet to be decided, having played for England at youth levels.

4. Calum Olusesi

Olusesi made the bench for the first time during the 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the group stage. He made his debut off the bench against TSG Hoffenheim after Postecoglou travelled to Germany with an injury-ravaged first team. He represented England at youth levels and has yet to decide his senior future.

