Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle announced the squads for the upcoming matches in May and June

Chelle announced separate squads for the 2025 Unity Cup and a friendly match against Russia in Luzhniki

The Franco-Malian head coach has explained why he gave opportunities home home-based players in both squads

Eric Chelle has opened up on his decision to name separate squads for the upcoming Super Eagles matches after announcing the squads yesterday, Monday, May 21, 2025.

Nigeria will partake in the 2025 Unity Cup, with the first match coming up against Jollof rivals Ghana for a chance to play one of Trinidad and Tobago or Jamaica days later.

Super Eagles starting 11 ahead of their 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles will also face Russia in an international friendly in Luzhniki on June 6, marking the Europeans' return to football after their FIFA ban in 2022.

Chelle took everyone by surprise by announcing separate squads for the games via Super Eagles' X page, with the squad for the Unity Cup featuring 11 players in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Chelle explains squad selection

Head coach Eric Chelle, speaking via thenff.com, explained why he had separate squads for the different matches and why one of the teams was dominated by NPFL players.

“We’re looking forward to taking part in the Unity Cup as it will give us the chance to try out a few new players in different roles, helping us to strengthen our squad before the matches in September and October,” he said when NFF confirmed Nigeria's participation in the Unity Cup.

He delivered on his words of wanting to access many players before the must-win final four games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September and October.

Niger Tornadoes midfielder Papa Daniel Mustapha, who was part of the squad against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March is the only home-based player to feature on both lists.

Chelle would wish he had the chance to play the Unity Cup or the friendly against Russia before facing crucial games in March, as it would have allowed him to assess his team.

He was thrown into the deep end of the World Cup qualifier without first having a practice game with the team, and four points from six were deemed a disaster because there was no space to drop points.

Super Eagles' World Cup chances

Nigeria sit fourth in Group C of the 2026 World Cup qualifier with seven points, a point behind Rwanda and Benin Republic, who have eight points each and six behind first-placed South Africa, who have 13 points.

Eric Chelle during his first training session in charge of Super Eagles. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

The Eagles' destiny is no longer in their hands and would have to rely on the other team's results to progress, but most importantly they must win the remaining four games including South Africa in Johannesburg.

They are unlikely to overtake South Africa in first, but they could secure one of the intercontinental playoff spots if they finish second.

Why Lookman and Osimhen missed out

Legit.ng reported why Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman missed out on both squads announced by Eric Chelle for the matches in the Unity Cup and Russia friendly.

Both players have had long seasons with Galatasaray and Atalanta and were likely excused to allow them time to recover and reduce the risk of injuries before the September break.

