Tottenham and Manchester United will clash in the final of the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 season

This year's final will be the first all-English final since 2019 and will be played at San Mames in Bilbao

Opta's Supercomputer has predicted the winner between the Premier League’s 16th and 17th sides

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are set to compete in the UEFA Europa League final later tonight for a chance at silverware and UEFA Champions League qualification next season.

Both clubs have ensured abysmal domestic campaigns, sitting 16th and 17th on the English Premier League table, but have a chance to finish their season on a high note.

This year's final will be held at San Mames, the home of Athletic Bilbao in Spain, the same team Manchester United beat 7-1 on aggregate in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Tottenham Spurs toppled Bodø Glimt in their semi-final match.

The last time two English clubs met in the final of the competition, Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal 4-1 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2019.

Supercomputer predicts Europa League final

According to Opta Analyst, a supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the final after running 10,000 simulations of the match.

The simulations gave Tottenham a slight edge with a 50.3% chance of lifting their first trophy since 2008, while the Red Devils have a 49.7% chance of winning the competition for the first time since 2017.

Spurs were victorious in 37.5% of the simulations against United’s 35.2%, while 27.3% went into extra-time and possible penalties to decide the winner.

Records that could be broken in the final

Many records are on the line for this year's final, and both teams aim to get the better of the other and find consolation for the poor season they have had.

Ange Postecoglou has bragged that usually in his second season he wins things and could either be proven right or wrong this season, with his Tottenham future expected not to depend on the result.

Ruben Amorim could become the third manager to win a trophy in his first season at Manchester United after Jose Mourinho (Europa League and EFL Cup) and Erik ten Hag (EFL Cup).

Amorim, 40, could become only the third manager aged 40 or under to win a major European trophy with a Premier League club after Howard Kendall (1984-85 Cup Winners’ Cup with Everton, 38) and Gianluca Vialli (1997-98 Cup Winners’ Cup with Chelsea, 33).

Tottenham have beaten Manchester United three times this season and could become the second team to beat the Red Devils four times in a single season after Everton in 1985/86 season.

Europa League final injury news

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils received a triple team boost ahead of the final.

Lenny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot all returned to full training, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez the only absentees.

Postecoglou will be without James Maddison, Pape Sarr, Dejan Kulusevksi, Radu Dragusin and Lucas Bergvall for the final, with all expected to return early for pre-season.

Evra sends message to Man Utd players

Legit.ng reported that Patrice Evra sent a message to Manchester United players ahead of their crucial UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Manchester United legend rallied the players in a video message shared on his social media pages, urging them to finish an abysmal season strongly.

