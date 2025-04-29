Barcelona and Inter Milan will face off in the second semifinal of the UEFA Champions League tomorrow

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has predicted the winner of the encounter and explained his choice

His former team, Arsenal, will face Paris Saint-Germain in the first semi-final at the Emirates this evening

Barcelona will host Inter Milan at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys in the second semi-final of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League on April 30, 2025, at 8pm.

Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund 5-3 on aggregate to reach the last four, while the Italian champions beat German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

Hansi Flick celebrates after Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win the Copa del Rey. Photo by Burak Atbuluk.

Source: Getty Images

The second leg will be played at San Siro next week Tuesday and the winner of the encounter over two legs will face one of Arsenal or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Iwobi predicts UCL tie

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi, speaking on the UCL’s Off Pitch Podcast, has predicted the winner of the Champions League tie between Barcelona and Inter Milan.

“It is tough because Inter are good, defensively they are very good. And Lautaro Martinez is a very good focal point. I am going to go Barcelona because the way they attack is scary,” he said.

Nerazzuri hit a rough patch just before facing Barcelona. They've lost their last three matches in all competitions. Their treble dreams collapsed and could potentially end the season trophyless.

The former Arsenal midfielder singled out Raphinha and Lamine Yamal as two of the most exciting wingers in the world who could hurt Inter Milan.

“It is free-flowing football, very attacking. They got exciting wingers in Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, even players coming off the bench like Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo,” he added.

“Going forward, they are very creative and an exciting team to watch. So any defence, it is going to be a problem for them to contain those players.”

He concluded by acknowledging Raphinha as the best player in the UCL this season. The Brazilian has 12 goals and nine assists in nine games this season.

Simone Inzaghi passes instructions to Inter Milan players during their 1-0 loss to AS Roma. Photo by Light Rocket.

Source: Getty Images

Iwobi’s Champions League stats

As noted by Transfermarkt, Iwobi has made nine appearances in the Champions League after making his debut as a substitute and played six minutes in Arsenal's 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the 2014/15 season.

He made his full debut in the 2015/16 season's Round of 16's 3-1 loss to Barcelona, playing 73 minutes as the Gunners were eliminated that season under Arsene Wenger.

He scored his first and only goal during the group stage of the 2016/17 season during the 4-1 win over Swiss side FC Basel. Just like his debut, his last game came in a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich.

Enrique previews Arsenal vs PSG

Legit.ng reported Luis Enrique explained what PSG must do to overcome Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final over two legs.

The former Barcelona manager claimed that the two teams shared similarities in how they play and added that his team must dominate every phase of play to win.

