Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel, a former Trabzonspor player, publicly addressed Salah's move to the Turkish club

Mikel argued that Saudi Arabia would have been the obvious destination if Salah's motivation was purely financial

The ex-Nigeria captain warned Salah that Trabzonspor fans will turn on him quickly if results do not go their way

Former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has offered Mohamed Salah a candid warning about life at Trabzonspor, drawing on his own experience playing in Turkey to caution the Egyptian forward about the intensity of fan expectations.

Salah joined the Turkish Super League club as a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired, ending a nine-year spell at the Merseyside club

Mohamed Salah during his unveiling as new Trabzonspor player. Photo by Nurgul Gunaydin/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The move drew immediate criticism from former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who questioned why Salah did not continue at a top European club. Mikel took a different line entirely.

Mikel disagrees with Carragher

Speaking to Sabah Spor, Mikel challenged the notion that the switch was financially driven, noting that a move to Saudi Arabia would have made far more sense if money had been the priority.

“Salah has his reason for going there; is it football or financial reasons? If you talk about finance, surely Saudi Arabia should be the one,” Mikel said.

According to Goal, Salah is set to earn €17 million net over two years at Trabzonspor, and will also receive 20 per cent of all merchandise sales linked to his name.

Mikel warns Mohamed Salah

Having worn the Trabzonspor shirt himself, Mikel spoke from personal experience about the mood swings supporters can go through when results turn.

“The people in the city will worship you if you're playing well and winning games. They turn on you quickly; they don't care who you are or where you are from,” he said.

Despite the warning, Mikel was clear that consistent performances would earn Salah a special place in the hearts of supporters.

“One thing is for sure, if he keeps performing and playing well for that City, they would absolutely worship him,” he added.

Salah's arrival in Turkey has continued to divide opinion among football fans, with Mikel's remarks adding a fresh perspective to the debate over one of the summer's most talked-about transfers.

Salah will help Paul Onuachu

Legit.ng previously reported that Emre Gunay claimed that Mohamed Salah's arrival at Trabzonspor will help Paul Onuachu score more goals.

The former Trabzonspor star and football commentator claimed that Salah will be the focal point, giving Onuachu more space to score goals.

Source: Legit.ng