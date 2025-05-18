Morgan Gibbs-White dedicated his goal against West Ham United to Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi

The forward found the back of the net following a howler in the Hammers' defence as he tucked into an empty net

He raced towards the corner flag, where he raised a Taiwo Awoniyi shirt, while the Nigerian continued with his recovery

Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White has dedicated his goal against West Ham United to teammate Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi woke from an induced coma on Wednesday after the Nigerian international underwent surgery following a severe abdominal injury.

The former Liverpool forward sustained a collision with the goalpost during Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester City at the City Ground last weekend.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest holds up a match shirt in support of teammate Taiwo Awoniyi with teammates Elliot Anderson, Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood and Neco Williams. Photo: Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

He received on-field treatment and briefly returned to play the final minutes, but could no longer continue as he was substituted.

The 27-year-old later required surgery and was placed in an induced coma, and underwent a second operation on Wednesday before he woke up.

Awoniyi, who continues with his recovery, shared a statement on his Instagram handle on Sunday, thanking his teammates for their affection.

He wrote:

"This season has been one of the most difficult of my career but through it all, I have felt the love.

"With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits.

"To my teammates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say."

Nottingham Forest continue to battle for a European ticket with just two league games remaining.

They travel to the London Stadium where they face West Ham United, and Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute.

Taiwo Awoniyi arriving at the stadium during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest FC and Brentford FC at City Ground. Photo: Andrew Kearns.

Source: Getty Images

The England star raced towards the corner flag and raised Awoniyi's shirt along with his teammates, dedicating the goal to the Nigerian star.

Gibbs-White’s gesture, shared on social media, read, “For you, brother,” as it marks a tribute amid Forest’s push for a European spot.

Awoniyi also sent his wishes to his teammates as they jostle for a ticket to the continent. He added:

"I'm with you all the way, and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love.

"To my family, friends and football fans, thank you for the support, and to everyone back home in Nigeria who has checked in on me, prayed for me and left kind words, thank you.

"I see them. I feel them. And I carry them with me every day as I recover."

Kwara governor sends message to Awoniyi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, wished Awoniyi a speedy recovery.

The Kwara State Governor praised the Nottingham Forest forward for his deep connection with the people of the state, noting his positive impact on his immediate community.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng