Galatasaray's Vice President has confirmed plans to pay Victor Osimhen’s release clause and match EPL offers

Osimhen scored 36 goals and won the Super Lig and Turkish Cup during his loan spell with Galatasaray

The Nigerian striker faces a tough choice between loyalty to Galatasaray and a dream move to the EPL

Galatasaray are making bold moves to secure the permanent signing of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, with Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu revealing the club’s willingness to match any financial package offered by European giants.

After a sensational loan spell from Napoli, Osimhen has become a fan favourite in Istanbul, and the Turkish champions are determined to keep him.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's top scorer this season after netting 36 goals in all competitions. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles star joined Galatasaray last summer on a season-long loan and has since flourished, scoring an impressive 36 goals and providing 8 assists in 40 appearances, per Transfermarkt

The Nigerian forward’s goals fired The Lions to a domestic double, winning both the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Galatasaray's bold financial commitment

While Osimhen’s return to Napoli is expected at the end of the season, it is clear his future lies away from the Italian club.

Top sides including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Juventus have shown interest in the 26-year-old, but Galatasaray are ready to go toe-to-toe financially.

Victor Osimhen celebrates winning the Turkish Super Lig title with daughter Hailey. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Vice President Kavukcu said the Turkish club has told Osimhen of their decision to keep him when his loan deal expires, Soccernet reports.

“We told Osimhen in January, ‘We want you very much, don’t go anywhere.’ We are developing projects for this. We are ready to get his transfer and pay the salaries he will receive from Europe.”

It’s an ambitious statement considering Osimhen’s hefty release clause and wage demands, but Galatasaray’s leadership appears undeterred.

A tug of war between loyalty and legacy

Osimhen now finds himself in the most pivotal moment of his career.

On one hand, the Nigerian forward is adored by the Galatasaray faithful, who have embraced him with open arms, gifts, and chants, pleading for him to stay.

On the other hand, there is the allure of the Premier League and the opportunity to play in Europe's most competitive leagues and tournaments.

As a self-declared fan of the EPL, Osimhen knows that a move to England could boost his chances of winning individual honours like the Ballon d’Or or CAF Player of the Year, recognitions that often require presence on the biggest stages.

A career-defining decision looms

With both financial and emotional incentives in play, Osimhen’s decision will likely define the next phase of his career.

Galatasaray’s determination is clear, but will it be enough to keep the Nigerian hitman from chasing glory in Europe’s top leagues?

Fans, pundits, and clubs alike now wait eagerly for Osimhen to make a choice, one that could elevate him to football’s elite or stall his momentum in a less competitive setting.

