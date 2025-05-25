Antonio Conte has hinted at a possible return for Victor Osimhen to Napoli after their Serie A victory

Osimhen impressed on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 36 goals and winning two titles and could add quality to Napoli

Despite multiple transfer interests, Conte says he is “open to everything” ahead of the new season

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has surprisingly left the door open for Victor Osimhen’s return to the club following their stunning Serie A title win.

The Nigerian forward, who was sent on loan to Galatasaray last summer after a tense fallout with Napoli’s hierarchy, had seemed to have played his last game in the Azzurri shirt.

However, Conte’s recent comments suggest that all may not be lost between the Super Eagles forward and the newly crowned Serie A champions.

Napoli’s fourth league title and second in three years came without Osimhen, as Romelu Lukaku filled the attacking void with devastating effect.

Yet, with the Partenopei set to feature in next season’s UEFA Champions League and needing a strong squad to compete on all fronts, Conte is seemingly reconsidering the exile of the 26-year-old striker, Punch reports.

“You have to live in the present… the people want to win and are ambitious. I’m open to everything, but we need to see where we are,” said Conte.

Osimhen’s loan spell proves his worth

Despite being snubbed by Napoli last season, Osimhen thrived in Turkey.

On loan at Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward scored 36 goals in all competitions and helped the club lift both the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup, Transfermarkt reports.

His form has reignited interest from major clubs including Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, and Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Many had tipped Osimhen to make a permanent move away from Italy after his loan stint, but Conte’s U-turn may change the trajectory of his career.

Osimhen’s ability to consistently deliver goals could prove too valuable to let go, especially as Napoli prepares for a more challenging campaign next season.

Transfer rumours increase, but Napoli holds the cards

While several clubs are monitoring Osimhen’s situation, Napoli remain in control of the Nigerian forward’s future.

With a contract still in place and no firm offers yet on the table, the possibility of a Napoli-Osimhen reunion is stronger than ever.

For now, the ball lies in Osimhen’s court. Whether he sees a future back at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium or opts for a fresh challenge elsewhere, one thing is clear: Antonio Conte is no longer closing the door on the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen yet to congratulate Napoli

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has kept conspicuously quiet as former club Napoli were crowned Serie A champions for the fourth time in their history after a thrilling 2-0 win over Cagliari on the final day of the season.

The Nigerian striker, who led Napoli to their historic 2022/23 Scudetto win, has not uttered a word or made any post congratulating his former club on their latest triumph under new manager Antonio Conte.

This silence has raised eyebrows among fans, many of whom still see Osimhen as a central figure in Napoli’s recent success.

