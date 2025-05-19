Phil Foden has splashed a staggering £10,000 (around N21.5 million) on a luxury wristwatch for his three-year-old daughter

True was spotted rocking the timepiece, and fans have taken to the comment section of the post to react

Foden earns around £ 200,000 a week at English Premier League club Manchester City, and he enjoys spending it on his kids

Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden has lavished cash on his three-year-old daughter True, as he buys her a £10,000 Rolex (around N21.5 million), to match the one worn by an A-lister’s daughter.

True was spotted wearing the exotic watch in photos shared on her Instagram handle, which is reportedly managed by Phil and his girlfriend, Rebecca Cooke, with 22,600 followers.

She was also seen wearing a £160 Monnalisa dress, a £40 Hookd bag, and a Pandora charm bracelet.

Phil Foden's daughter True poses with her new Rolex. Photo: officialtruefoden.

Source: Instagram

It was gathered that the Rolex matches one worn by Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, who is just six years old.

According to SunSport, Phil Foden's watch collection boasts a Rolex Sky Dweller and Day Date.

The midfielder is said to enjoy splashing his £200,000-a-week salary on his kids, Ronnie, five, True, and baby Phil Junior.

True received a pony, Angus, for Christmas and is taking riding lessons.

A source said:

“True loves anything girly, sparkly — she loves fancy things. She is the little girl that wants for nothing.”

Meanwhile, followers have taken to the comment section of the Instagram post to celebrate the beautiful daughter.

victoriak707 said:

"Beautiful little girl, but why teach them to stand & pose like that. Keep them babies, please."

becsholmesx added:

"OH MY.. she’s utterly stunning, she’s the spitting image of you Becca."

_jadefox_ wrote:

"The most beautiful girl I ever did see."

Only recently, Phil Foden relocated his family to a Cheshire countryside mansion with a lake.

The football star and his family are now enjoying a more rural lifestyle in a quieter environment. He moved after reportedly facing noise complaints from neighbours regarding a previous party at his former home in Prestbury.

Phil Foden of Manchester City applauds the fans at the end of the Emirates FA Cup Final match against Crystal Palace. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

The impressive footballer was raised on a council estate in Edgeley, Stockport. His mum, Claire, recently shared how much her son has transformed.

She said:

“The shocking thing is I hear him ordering salmon a lot now, and he never used to eat that.”

Salah rocks Richard Mille watch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eagle-eyed fans spotted the wristwatch on Mohamed Salah during the contract signing, and it is the rare Richard Mille RM 17-02 Tourbillon.

According to Watch King NYC, it costs a staggering $949,999, while some other stores quoted it for as low as $715,000, making it an expensive luxury watch.

The Rolex, available in only 20 countries with a single UK outlet in London, is a rare find.

Fans were shocked by its £10,000 price tag, questioning what features could possibly justify a cost exceeding that of many homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng