Mohamed Salah has signed a contract extension at Liverpool that will keep him at the club till June 2027

Salah snubbed lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League to continue his relationship with the Reds

Fans spotted the Egyptian wearing a rare Richard Mille wristwatch while putting pen to paper at Anfield

Mohamed Salah signed a new Liverpool contract yesterday, and one of the highlights for the fans was his Richard Mille wristwatch worn during the signing ceremony.

Salah has been at Liverpool since 2017 and could potentially reach 10 years at the club if he fulfils the entirety of the new contract he signed which will run till the summer of 2027.

Mohamed Salah signed a new Liverpool contract until June 2027. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

He snubbed a lucrative offer from the Saudi Pro League after Liverpool rejected a £150 million from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023 before Jurgen Klopp left.

According to The Sun UK, his new contract is worth £400,000 per week, a £50,000 raise from his previous salary which was set to expire in the summer.

Salah rocks Richard Mille watch

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the wristwatch the Egyptian international wore during the contract signing and it is the rare Richard Mille RM 17-02 Tourbillon.

According to Watch King NYC, it costs a staggering $949,999 while some other stores quoted it for as low as $715,000, making it an expensive luxury watch.

According to SportBible, it is available for sale in only 20 countries, with the only one outlet in the United Kingdom located in London, making it a rare piece.

Fans were in disbelief at the cost of the the watch, questioning what the watches do differently to basic watches to have cost a figure more than buying a house.

Clarifications across multiple sources put the expensiveness of the watches to the production costs and efforts.

RM 17-02 uses TZP ceramic and grade 5 titanium, which are tough to work with but super durable. The complex tourbillon movement needs precise engineering, and very few are made yearly, so they’re exclusive and collectible.

Salah reacts to new contract

The former Chelsea attacker expressed his delight at finally putting an end to years-long speculation around his future and looks forward to the next two years with the team.

Mohamed Salah recreates one of his goal celebrations at Anfield after signing a new contract. Photo by Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football,” he told liverpool.com after extending his stay

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.”

Frank Lampard's Patek Philippe wristwatches

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has Patek Philippe wristwatches collection worth over $2 million which he has worn at different times of his career.

Lampard enjoyed a professional career of nearly 20 years and has been in management since 2017, coaching teams like Derby County, Chelsea, Everton and currently Coventry City.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng