Adamu Maigari kept the Flying Eagles' hopes alive, scoring an equaliser in the 47th minute to send the match into a shootout

Nigeria won the bronze medal at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating host Egypt 4-1 in a penalty shootout at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday evening, May 18.

Substitute goalkeeper Ahmed Waheb was the hero, saving two out of three kicks from the Young Pharaohs, while the Flying Eagles converted all four of their penalties through Emmanuel Chukwu, Israel Ayuma, Kparobo Arierhi, and Tahir Maigana.

Nigeria have now secured four bronze medals in the U-20 AFCON, having previously finished third in 1995, 2009, 2013, and 2025.

First half: Egypt 1-0 Nigeria

The Young Pharaohs took the lead in the 3rd minute through Osama Hassan, who latched onto a through ball from Mahmoud Hemida, giving Nigeria’s second-choice goalkeeper, Ajia Yakub, no chance.

A few minutes later, Egyptian goalkeeper Abdel Monem Tamer was forced into a double save, first denying Clinton Jephta and then Precious Benjamin, while Israel Ayuma’s long-range efforts narrowly missed the target.

Despite several chances, Nigeria struggled to find the back of the net, prompting coach Aliyu Zubairu to introduce Divine Oliseh and Bidemi Amole to bolster the attack.

Second half: Egypt 1-1 Nigeria

Bidemi Amole equalised for Nigeria in the 47th minute, receiving a through pass from Divine Oliseh.

The move began when Adamu Maigari pounced on a loose ball from Egyptian defender Mohamed Saadoun and found Oliseh, who set up Amole for the goal.

Looking for more, Coach Zubairu made further attacking changes, bringing on Tahir Maigana and Nathaniel Kparobo.

Nigeria could have gone ahead by at least four goals in the second half, but Oliseh, Alabi, Ayuma, and substitute Tahir Maigana all squandered golden opportunities.

In the dying moments of the match, Egypt nearly snatched a dramatic winner, but the Flying Eagles were saved by the woodwork.

Nigerians react to bronze medal win

Nigerians have expressed their delight at the Flying Eagles' performance against the Young Pharaohs in the U-20 AFCON bronze medal match.

One fan praised the Flying Eagles for playing their best football of the tournament but noted that they struggled to convert their chances.

Another fan pointed out that while the team showed promise, improvements will be needed before the World Cup.

Pamela Ilekhuoba said:

"Look at the way Nigeria is playing then you wonder how South Africa got to the final with their play."

Godwin Captain Kalu wrote:

"Nigeria is the best team in Africa. With an improved finishing, they'll be matchless. Great penalty kicks."

Monday John Otuwe added:

"A well deserved victory. If not wasteful goals Naija could have b*rry them before the PK. Congratulations to Africa 🌍 giant. All eyes 👀 on the final now."

Caleb Sbm said:

"I watched just 2 of our matches+ what people said here.

"We played the best football in this competition.. we are just not clinical enough in front of Goalll."

Mwayi Lungu wrote:

"Congratulations Nigeria you deserve it and now all the best in the world cup."

Vuyo Phandle added:

"Nigeria will always come after South Africa. Bronze is what you deserve, Gold is for the true African giants - South Africa!"

Olutade Joshua Haryodeji said:

"Olishe, Ayuma, and Yabuk need to improve their performance ahead of the U-20 World Cup; otherwise, they shouldn't be considered for the training camp."

