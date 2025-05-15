Nigeria lost to South Africa 1-0 in the semifinal of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismaila, Egypt, on Thursday evening, May 15

Defender Tylon Smith scored the lone goal to deny the Flying Eagles an opportunity to win their eighth U20 title

Nigerians have blamed the defeat on the substitute goalkeeper Ajia Yakub who came in for injured Ebenezer Harcourt in the second half

Flying Eagles midfielder Israel Ayuma won the first free kick just 40 seconds into the match.

Forward Tahir Maigana stepped up to take it, but his effort was well saved by South African goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe.

In the 11th minute, Nigeria threatened again from the left wing, but Clinton Jephta's attempt to find Nathaniel Kparobo with a pass fell short.

Adamu Bajibir Maigari made a marauding run down the right flank, combining well with two attackers. However, the final pass lacked precision, resulting in a goal kick for South Africa.

The Flying Eagles had another close chance in the 21st minute when Jephta delivered a superb cross, but Kparobo was not well-positioned to connect with a header.

In the closing minute of the first half, Tahir Maigana curled in a left-footed effort from the right flank, but it missed the post by just an inch.

Nigeria made a double substitution in the 50th minute, with Precious Benjamin and Ajia Yakub replacing Divine Oliseh and injured goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt.

Ajia Yakub nearly handed South Africa a lifeline in the 60th minute with a moment of sloppy goalkeeping, but captain Neo Rapoo failed to capitalise on the error.

Defender Tylon Smith broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, taking advantage of Yakub's poor positioning after the goalkeeper had wandered off his line to deal with a cross from the far left.

Goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe denied Auwal Ibrahim in the 80th minute, saving his shot from outside the penalty box.

Mixed reactions trail Flying Eagles' defeat

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed CAF post. Read them below:

@AllThingsSuper_ said:

"Hurtful. Didn't deserve to lose that. Poor finishing cost the boys at the end of the day. Congratulations to South Africa!"

@oblaq2030 wrote:

"Why our goalkeeper running like that. Yakub you stupid gan

"Which kind High service be that them no suppose take him to world cup.

"South Africa no play at all our keeper give them win."

Prince Aebischer added:

"We lost our keeper and brought on Onana."

Nigeria beat Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria Flying Eagles sealed qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Senegal in the quarter-final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It took nerves of steel and calm execution from the penalty spot for the Flying Eagles to overcome the defending champions.

Nigeria and Senegal have met several times at the U-20 level as the Flying Eagles defeated Senegal 3-1 in the 2015 group stage and beat them again 1-0 in the final to lift the title.

