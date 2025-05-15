South Africa triumphed over Nigeria 1-0 at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Thursday evening, May 15

Defender Tylon Smith scored Amajita’s only goal in the 66th minute, capitalizing on a blunder by Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ajia Yakub

Following the victory and their first final qualification in 28 years, South Africans online have dubbed themselves the new "Giant of Africa"

Nigeria suffered a heartbreaking 1–0 defeat to South Africa in the semifinal of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday evening, May 15.

The Flying Eagles’ hopes of winning the U20 AFCON title for the first time in a decade were dashed by a 66th-minute goal from defender Tylon Smith, following a costly error from substitute goalkeeper Ajia Yakub.

Nigeria dominated the first half but failed to capitalise on several clear-cut opportunities, with Nathaniel Kparobo missing key chances and South African goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe making crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

Tylon Smith is taking a selfie with his teammates after South Africa's victory at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt. Photo by: @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

Both teams engaged in a tactical battle, trading pressure, attacks, and counter-attacks, but neither could find a breakthrough in the opening 45 minutes.

Earlier in the match, Nigerian goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt collided with team captain Daniel Bameyi, resulting in an injury to the 15-year-old shot-stopper.

Heartbreak in the Second Half

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ebenezer Harcourt, was forced off due to injury and replaced by Ajia Yakub in the 51st minute.

In the 66th minute, Yakub misjudged the flight of a cross from the left wing, allowing Tylon Smith to head home the decisive goal for South Africa.

The Flying Eagles used all their substitutions in a bid to stage a comeback, but the Amajita held firm to their 1–0 lead and advanced to the final.

Nigeria will now face Egypt in the U20 AFCON bronze medal match.

South Africa players are jubilating after Tylon Smith scored a goal against Nigeria in the semifinal of the U20 AFCON in Egypt. Photo by @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

South Africa fans react

South African fans have thrown jabs at Nigeria following their 1-0 loss in the U20 AFCON semifinal.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions.

Kings Lee wrote:

"Jollof served with some humble pie😄😄."

Mkalimani Shupavu said:

"South Africa took time to learn Nigeria in first half.It took them 10 minutes into second half to smash the super Eagles."

Charlie Dlamini added:

"South Africa once again beat their elders in this competition 🤣😂. Give those zoogerian elders their walking sticks so they can walk back home to get their pension."

Siviwe Dash Sidesha wrote:

"Sorry am late….my Helicopter took time to land due to wind…hows the mood in Lagos?😂😂😂"

Silence Sy Katisi said:

"We are eating Jollof Rice, Fufu and Eba tonight. Naija dey carry last 😊👀😎🇿🇦🇿🇦."

Momelezi Bongo Baba added:

"I'm sure Naija journalist for football working hard to find something to say about our win🤌🏼🤣🤣 We know them and we coming hard for the senior team 🇿🇦😇🫶 no DNA Just RSA."

Andrés Mauricio Prieto Valencia added:

"What a year for South Africa. Locked a spot both for U20 and U17 World Cup in the same year for the first time ever and a place for the senior World Cup is so within reach. Congratulations 🇿🇦."

Babatunde reacts to Flying Eagles' win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC U19 coach Taofeek Babatunde has hailed the tactical abilities of coach Aliyu Zubairu in guiding the Flying Eagles to the semifinal and, by extension, sealing their spot at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

Babatunde said the victory for the boys means that the country stands in a better position to churn out quality players.

The former Kwara United player revealed that the World Cup will be an opportunity to expose the team to better opponents and facilities ahead of their footballing careers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng