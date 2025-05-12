Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt saved two penalties during Nigeria’s U20 AFCON quarterfinal match against Senegal on Monday evening, May 12

Despite his heroics, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho the Man of the Match

The decision has sparked outrage among Nigerians, with many questioning the integrity of the ongoing tournament

Nigeria have qualified for the semifinals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles defeated the Young Teranga Lions 3-1 in a penalty shootout during the quarterfinals, securing their place in the 2025 U-20 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt emerged as the hero, making two crucial saves during the shootout.

Nigeria goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt walks away after saving a penalty against Senegal in the semifinal of the U20 AFCON. Photo by: @SLFCAcademy.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria 0-0 Senegal after 120 minutes

Nigeria and defending champions Senegal played out a goalless draw at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

The match was a tactical battle, with both teams maintaining solid defensive shapes and restricting clear-cut opportunities throughout.

After a cautious first half, the defensive deadlock continued into the second half and extra time, with neither side able to break the stalemate.

With the score still level after extra time, the match was decided by a penalty shootout.

Nigeria’s Precious Benjamin calmly converted the opening penalty, followed by a composed finish from Emmanuel Chukwu after Senegal missed their first attempt.

Israel Isaac Ayuna scored Nigeria’s third penalty, and with Senegal missing again, the Flying Eagles secured their place in the semifinals—and, more importantly, a spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Nigeria had reached the quarterfinals after finishing the group stage with one win and two draws.

The Flying Eagles beat Senegal at the 2015 AFCON to lift the title under Manu Garba, per Afrofootball.

Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt walks into the pitch during the U20 AFCON match in Egypt. Photo by: @SLFCAcademy.

Source: Twitter

Nigerians blast CAF for Man of the Match choice

Nigerians are dissatisfied with the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) selection of the Man of the Match for the game between Nigeria and Senegal.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@sammydo214 questioned:

"Nigerian goal keeper didn't get clean sheet too?"

@YinkaTinuade said:

"In a match where Nigerian GK saved two penalties? CAF your bias against Nigeria is becoming so obvious."

@Realayodeji1 wrote:

"CAF STRIKE AGAIN 😂🤣."

@NGfooty added:

"This is daylight robbery. Nigeria's Ebenezer saved two penalties."

@AllThingsSuper_ said:

"Over Ebenezar Harcourt? Total joke."

@Xblog9ja1 wrote:

"So what about the Nigeria goalkeeper, even after Saving two penalties 😂😂 .

"CAF Ojoro 😢💔."

@Siemacrypt added:

"Things that discredit event. Tueeh.

"Who made the writeup couldn't even hide the rubbish?

"After keeping a clean sheet "😂😂.

@ayodejisegundan said:

"Main reason I hate CAF sometimes, Ebenezer had a clean sheet and saved penalties during the shootout but yet a goalkeeper that conceded is awarded over him. Total rubbish

@MNSTRofEjoyment wrote:

"Nigeria gk saved two penalties 🫠."

Taye Taiwo advises Flying Eagles

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

Taiwo also reflected on how the team managed to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, despite a challenging AFCON campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng