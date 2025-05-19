Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen played a key role in helping Galatasaray win the 2024/25 Turkish Super League title

The prolific striker took his goal tally to 36 after scoring in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday evening, May 18

Osimhen, the 2023 CAF Player of the Year, attended an exclusive party with his girlfriend to celebrate the club’s 25th league title

Galatasaray were officially crowned Turkish Super Lig champions for the 2024/25 season following a dominant 3-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday evening, May 18.

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a powerful header, bringing his tally to 36 goals across all competitions and 25 in the league.

The AFCON silver medallist led the charge, with additional goals coming from Barış Alper Yılmaz and veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, who found the net in a surprise move.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates a goal during the Turkish Super Lig against Kayserispor. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has now broken the previous goal-scoring record of 34, set by Brazilian legend Mario Jardel during the 2000/01 season per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen and Ladewig attend Galatasaray title celebration

Super Lig top scorer Victor Osimhen and his long-time girlfriend, Stefanie Ladewig, attended Galatasaray’s exclusive party to celebrate the club’s 25th Super Lig title.

In a post shared by gsm_hq, the 26-year-old was seen stepping out of a vehicle alongside his partner.

The Napoli loanee also took time to pose for photos with young fans gathered at the entrance of the event.

At one point, Osimhen was heard asking for someone named Bob, only to be told the individual had other matters to attend to.

The couple began their relationship during Osimhen’s time at Wolfsburg in 2018 and have a daughter named Hailey.

Hailey announced her father's goal during the victory against Kayserispor which melt the heart of the fans as well as players.

Her tiny voice echoed through Rams Park as she proudly said her father's name, bringing smiles, cheers, and even a few emotional tears from fans, teammates, and spectators alike.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray and his daughter Haly celebrate winning the 2024-2025 Turkish Super Lig title after their 3-0 victory against Kayserispor. Photo by: Hakan Akgun/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen wins two trophies in one year

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is being hailed as a hero in Turkey after leading Galatasaray to victory in the Turkish Cup final and breaking a 24-year-old goal-scoring record.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner scored twice to power Okan Buruk’s side to a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor, securing Galatasaray’s 19th Turkish Cup title, a national record.

Just five days later, Osimhen played a key role in winning the Turkish Super Lig, opening the scoring in their 3-0 triumph over Kayserispor.

Galatasaray fans are now urging the CAF Player of the Year to remain at the club, declaring they are ready to break the bank to keep him in Turkey.

Osimhen to join Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Football journalist Simon Phillips stated that Osimhen is keen on joining the Blues, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

His salary demands are reportedly not as high as rumoured, and he has often shared admiration for his idol, ex-Chelsea star Didier Drogba.

Osimhen was on the verge of joining the Blues last summer, before negotiations fell apart in the final hours of the transfer window deadline day.

Source: Legit.ng