Victor Osimhen says “WE ARE THE BEST” in emotional post-match statement after leading Galatasaray to the league title

Osimhen scored his 36th goal of the campaign as Galatasaray won their third straight Turkish Super Lig title

Galatasaray became the first Turkish club to earn the five-star badge after 25 league titles with their latest victory

Victor Osimhen has shared an emotional message following Galatasaray’s victorious Super Lig win, expressing joy and pride after helping the Turkish club secure a record 25th league title.

The 26-year-old Nigerian striker played a crucial role as the Lions defeated Kayserispor 3-0 on Sunday at the Nef Stadium, sealing their third consecutive Turkish Super Lig crown and earning the prestigious five-star badge.

Victor Osimhen celebrates winning the Turkish Super Lig title with his Galatasaray teammates on Sunday. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen, who opened the scoring with a powerful header in the first half, showcased once again why he has become one of the most feared forwards in Europe.

According to Transfermarkt, the goal marked his 36th of the season across all competitions and his 25th in the league as he aims to win the Golden Boot in his first season in Turkey with two games remaining.

Osimhen’s performance ignited a commanding display from Galatasaray, who went on to seal the win with further goals from Barıs Alper Yılmaz and veteran goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Osimhen pens emotional message

Shortly after the match, Osimhen took to social media to reflect on the achievement.

He wrote, “What more can I say? WE ARE THE BEST! @GalatasaraySK GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Osimhen’s heartfelt post captured the emotions of a player who has not only found form but also a new footballing home in Istanbul.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles forward has been a standout star since his loan move from Napoli last summer.

His leadership, drive, and eye for goal have elevated Galatasaray to a new level, helping them also secure the Turkish Cup just days earlier.

Victor Osimhen celebrates winning the Turkish Super Lig title with his daughter Hailey. Photo by Anadolu

Osimhen’s goal in the final and now his crucial strike in the league-deciding match highlight his unmatched impact.

Reviewing Osimhen’s legacy in Turkey

Sunday’s victory earned Galatasaray the coveted five-star badge, a symbol awarded for winning 25 league titles, a first in Turkish football history, Flashscore reports.

The club’s dominance, backed by Osimhen’s prolific season, underlines their reputation as Turkey’s most successful football institution in the European country.

Osimhen’s arrival has not only improved Okan Buruk’s squad technically but also brought a fresh wave of passion and belief.

The forward’s performances have quickly endeared him to Galatasaray supporters, and his message after the final whistle only deepened that connection.

As celebrations erupt across Istanbul, it’s clear that Osimhen’s journey in Turkey is more than just about goals; it is about leadership, legacy, and love for the game.

