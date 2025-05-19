Victor Boniface has praised Victor Osimhen’s stellar season after Galatasaray completed a domestic double

Osimhen scored 36 goals in a title-winning campaign for Turkey’s most decorated club

The Super Eagles striker received widespread accolades, including a heartfelt message from teammate Boniface

Victor Osimhen capped off an incredible season by leading Turkish giants Galatasaray to a League and Cup double in his first season with the club.

The Super Eagles striker was in sensational form throughout the campaign for Okan Buruk’s team, and his 36th goal of the season came in a commanding 3-0 victory over Kayserispor, which sealed the club’s 25th league title and confirmed their dominance as Turkey’s most successful football team.

Victor Osimhen celebrates winning the Turkish Super Lig title with his Galatasaray teammates. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

With the title already within reach, Osimhen ensured there were no late slip-ups as his relentless pressing, sharp movement, and clinical finishing ensured he leads the race for the Golden Boot also with 25 goals already, BeSoccer reports.

Galatasaray fans erupted in celebration at Rams Park as their team secured another chapter of their historic legacy by winning the league for the third consecutive season.

The win was not just about trophies; it was a moment of national pride, especially for Nigerians watching their own excel on European soil.

Boniface pays tribute to Osimhen

One of the first to congratulate Osimhen was fellow Super Eagles star and Bayer Leverkusen striker, Victor Boniface.

Victor Osimhen and his daughter Hailey during Galatasaray's league title celebrations. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Known for his vibrant social media presence and close friendship with Osimhen, Boniface did not hesitate to show his admiration for the 26-year-old Galatasaray striker.

Boniface shared a heartfelt post featuring Osimhen cradling his daughter Hailey during the trophy celebrations, simply captioned: “The Best.”

That two-word tribute spoke volumes as it was not just a nod to Osimhen’s remarkable season, but a reflection of mutual respect shared between Nigeria’s top strikers.

Their friendship, often visible during national team camps and on social media, continues to inspire young footballers across Africa.

Boniface’s public praise added an emotional layer to Osimhen’s already glowing triumph, a brother supporting a brother.

Osimhen’s Legacy cemented but future uncertain

While Galatasaray fans are still soaking in the glory, questions have begun to surface about Osimhen’s future at the Turkish club as some supporters are pleading for him to stay permanently.

His remarkable performances have drawn interest from top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United and Chelsea, and a summer move could be on the horizon.

However, regardless of what comes next, Osimhen’s place in Galatasaray’s history is secure.

This Super Lig title not only added a fifth star to the club’s crest, symbolising their 25 league wins, but also showcased Osimhen’s maturity and leadership on the pitch.

Whether he stays in Turkey or seeks a new challenge, the 2024/25 season will be remembered as the year he conquered Turkish football.

Osimhen’s daughter announces his goal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray were officially crowned Turkish Super Lig champions for the 2024/25 season following a dominant 3-0 win over Kayserispor.

The match, held at a packed Rams Park in Istanbul, was a celebration from start to finish, not just for the football on display, but also for a touching family moment that stole the spotlight.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a trademark bullet header, his 36th goal across all competitions and 25th in the league.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng