Victor Osimhen has scored his 36th goal of the season as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig title

Galatasaray defeated Kayserispor 3-0 to clinch the league title with two games remaining in the ongoing season

Osimhen lifts second trophy in five days after also winning the Turkish Cup final earlier on Tuesday

Galatasaray have been crowned the 2024/25 Turkish Super Lig champions following a dominant 2-0 victory over Kayserispor on Sunday.

The win, secured at a jubilant Rams Park, was headlined by a thunderous header from Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen, who opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring Galatasaray's opening goal against Kayserispor. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

The goal, Osimhen’s 36th in all competitions this season per Transfermarkt, came from a well-delivered corner by Gabriel Sara.

Rising high above the defence, the Super Eagles forward met the cross with precision and power, sending the ball flying past Kayserispor’s helpless goalkeeper.

The moment sent Galatasaray fans into celebration, as the 26-year-old striker once again proved to be the difference-maker for the Istanbul-based side.

Double delight seals the win

Just two minutes after Osimhen’s opener, Galatasaray doubled their lead clinically, per Livescores.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira threaded a clever pass into the box, finding Barıs Alper Yılmaz, who calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

Galatasaray teammates celebrate with Victor Osimhen after his goal. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The quickfire goals effectively ended any hope of a Kayserispor comeback and gave Galatasaray a firm grip on the title.

Fernando Muslera sealed the victory for Okan Buruk's side as they claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory on the night.

With this victory, Galatasaray extended their lead over second-placed Fenerbahce to six points, with just two matches remaining.

The champions now sit atop the table with 89 points from 34 matches, while Fenerbahce trails with 81 points.

Osimhen’s impact in Turkey

Osimhen, who is currently on loan from Napoli, has had a sensational debut season in Turkey.

With 25 goals in the league and 36 across all competitions, the Super Eagles striker has been instrumental in Galatasaray’s success.

Just days before the league victory, Osimhen played a starring role in the Turkish Cup final, scoring twice as Galatasaray defeated Trabzonspor to claim their first trophy of the season.

Now, within the span of five days, the Nigerian star has lifted two major trophies with the club and further cemented his reputation as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk praised Osimhen’s hunger and consistency, calling him “a warrior who delivered when it mattered most.”

Before the game, Galatasaray fans unveiled a tifo pleading with Osimhen to extend his stay with the newly crowned Turkish champions when his loan spell expires at the end of the season.

The Nigerian forward has been strongly linked with a move to the English Premier League, with clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

Transfer expert confirms Osimhen’s next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen is set to join an English Premier League club after his stint in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year-old is set to complete his loan spell at Turkish club Galatasaray, where he has scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 39 games.

He etched his name into the club's history books after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2024 Turkish Cup final.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng