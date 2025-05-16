Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored twice in the Turkish Cup final to break a 24-year record to help Galatasaray win

The 26-year-old also set a new record with 35 goals in his debut season for the Turkish giants

Edo indigenes have appealed to the 2023 CAF Player of the Year to remember his kinsmen in Edo state

Victor Osimhen powered Galatasaray to a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor to lift the 2024 Turkish Cup on Wednesday night, May 14.

The Nigerian forward found the net in the 46th and 63rd minutes to power Okan Buruk’s team to a 3-0 victory over Trabzonspor, securing the club’s 19th Turkish Cup title, a national record.

With his brace in the Turkish Cup final, Osimhen now has 35 goals in 39 matches for Galatasaray, per Transfermarkt stats.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring a goal during the Ziraat Turkish Cup final match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray. Photo by: Akin Celiktas/Anadolu.

He has also set a new club record for most goals scored in a single season by a foreign player for the Super Lig giants.

Edo indigenes make passionate appeal to Osimhen

Some self-identified indigenes of Edo State have made a heartfelt appeal to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, urging him to support his kinsmen in Okhuesan.

Family members in the community have claimed that the Galatasaray forward has distanced himself from them since rising to prominence in both club and international football.

Yusuf Sakiru specifically called on the former Lille star to assist his father’s relatives, who he says are living in poor conditions.

He added that many footballers and celebrities extend philanthropic gestures even to those outside their families, and encouraged Osimhen to do the same. He said:

“Victor Osimhen please listen to good advice here, kindly assist your immediate Parents' family.

“It's not necessary you travel down home before doing that Almighty Allah have blessed you give what belong to Cezar to Cezar.

“Again you are the only Celebrity that will be helping his or her people in the village, we have had Some people's before you please do the needful God will surely guiding you and you shall not fall down in your life Amin."

In the same vein, Ken Igbokwe urged Victor Osimhen to follow the footsteps of football stars like Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure and Sadio Mane who give back to their community. He said:

“God pick him for a purpose. Mane is been love by his people bc of the charity works he is doing for his village people. Go to dider Drogba and yaya village and see charity begins at home.”

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Turkish Super League match against Kasimpasa. Photo by: Ahmad Mora.

Mixed reaction trails Edo indigenes' suggestions

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the post. Read them below:

Okotie Emmanuel Allen said:

"Success has relative, but failure is an orphan. Osimhen go and locate your root and associate with them, you might need them someday."

Michael Dosumu replied

"Osimhen na Yoruba man leave him alone, not an ungrateful fellow like many of you that grow up in the west but still condemn the people."

Oshili Chinedu added:

"Nothing like that, when he was nobody, who helped him( Osimhen.v.)."

Effiong Mbom questioned:

"Who root help? They want to bewitch him."

John Rukevwe Ogbodu wrote:

"Where were the Okhuesan elders when he was hawking pure water in the streets of Olusosun in Lagos, and was cleaning gutter for N20, they didn't know him and his father then, it is now they know him."

Osimhen reportedly offered ₦1.3 billion weekly

Legit.ng earlier reported that amid speculation about Victor Osimhen's next club, he could make headlines with one of the most lucrative contracts in football history.

Reports suggested that Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Hilal, had made an offer of ₦1.3 billion per week to try and lure the Nigerian international away from Europe.

The club was reportedly prepared to not only meet Napoli’s €75 million release clause, applied to non-Italian clubs, but also tabled a huge annual salary for Osimhen.

