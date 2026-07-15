Rodri has set a new World Cup passing record that has stood for nearly six decades

Spain also achieved another historic defensive milestone after defeating France

La Roja will now chase another piece of football history in the 2026 World Cup final

Spain midfielder Rodri has etched his name into FIFA World Cup history after setting a new passing record during La Roja's commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals of the 2026 tournament.

With Rodri controlling midfield and Spain boasting the tournament's strongest defence, the European giants are now one victory away from lifting the World Cup trophy.

Kylian Mbappe against Rodri during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi Final match between France and Spain. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Rodri rewrites World Cup history

The Manchester City star completed 655 accurate passes across Spain's seven matches, making him the player with the most successful passes in a single World Cup since records began in 1966, according to Opta.

The former Ballon d'Or winner was once again at the heart of Spain's midfield against France, completing 58 of his 67 passes as his side secured a place in the final.

Overall, Rodri attempted 705 passes during the tournament and finished with an outstanding 93 per cent passing accuracy, underlining his influence on Spain's possession-based style.

The 30-year-old completed the full 90 minutes in six of Spain's seven matches, with his only early exit coming in the group-stage draw against Cape Verde when he was substituted in the 87th minute.

Spain add another historic milestone

According to the BBC, Spain's victory over France also saw Luis de la Fuente's men become the first team in World Cup history to keep six clean sheets in a single tournament.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón has conceded just once in seven matches, with Belgium remaining the only side to breach Spain's defence during the quarter-final.

After opening their campaign with a goalless draw against Cape Verde, La Roja responded with six consecutive victories to reach the final, where they will face the winners of the second semi-final between Argentina and England.

Why Belgium were denied despite Rodri's handball

Legit.ng previously reported that Spain's quarter-final win over Belgium sparked controversy after the ball struck Rodri's arm inside the penalty area, prompting strong appeals from Belgian players for a spot-kick.

However, referee Michael Oliver and the VAR team allowed play to continue, with Swedish referee instructor Victor later explaining that the decision was consistent with the IFAB Laws of the Game because the ball had deflected directly onto Rodri's arm from a teammate's body, meaning no handball offence had occurred.

Source: Legit.ng