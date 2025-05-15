Victor Osimhen has dedicated his first Turkish Cup win with Galatasaray to God with a viral social media post

The Nigerian forward scored two goals in the final and broke Galatasaray’s foreign player season goal record

Osimhen leads the Golden Boot race in Turkey and eyes a historic domestic double with Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has etched his name into Galatasaray's history books after delivering a match-winning performance in the 2024 Turkish Cup final.

The Nigerian striker scored twice in the second half to seal a 3-0 win over Trabzonspor and give the Istanbul giants their first Turkish Cup title since 2019.

After Barıs Alper Yılmaz opened the scoring in the fifth minute, it was Osimhen who took control of the second half. He smashed home a powerful volley just seconds after the restart and added a calm finish in the 63rd minute to secure the victory.

The brace not only sealed the win but also showcased the 26-year-old’s clinical instincts on the big stage.

This victory marks Osimhen’s first piece of silverware with Galatasaray since joining on loan from Napoli in September.

Gratitude to God and focus on the future

Following the Turkish Cup final win, Osimhen took to social media to express his gratitude to God after winning his first trophy with Galatasaray.

“Turkish Cup Winners! God is the Greatest," The Nigerian forward wrote on X.

The message quickly resonated with fans, who praised his humility and strong faith.

Record-breaking season for Osimhen

With his double in the Turkish Cup final, Osimhen set a new club record for the most goals scored in a single season by a foreign player.

The Nigerian forward’s 35 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions broke the previous record of 34 goals held by Brazilian striker Mario Jardel since 2001.

In the Turkish Cup alone, Osimhen scored five goals and provided one assist, underlining his ability to perform not just in the league but also in knockout fixtures.

His consistent form has made him the driving force behind Galatasaray’s campaign and a fan favourite across Turkey.

The Super Eagles forward also leads the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot race with 24 goals and five assists in 28 league games.

With Galatasaray sitting six points clear at the top of the table, Osimhen’s performances are helping push the team toward a domestic double.

Osimhen’s future still unresolved

While Osimhen’s focus remains on finishing the season strongly with Galatasaray, speculation continues to grow around his future.

Napoli is reportedly preparing to sell the striker in the summer transfer window, with several top European clubs monitoring his situation.

For now, Osimhen remains committed to Galatasaray’s cause, with a domestic double within reach. Whether or not he stays beyond this season, his legacy in Turkey is already taking shape, powered by faith, talent, and unrelenting drive.

Arsenal plans make plea to Osimhen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following Osimhen’s heroics, some Arsenal fans have urged the Napoli loanee to choose the Gunners over other potential suitors.

The Gunners are in need of a marquee striker in the summer, and fans have called on the North London club to prioritise signing the Nigerian forward in the summer transfer window.

