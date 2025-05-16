Super Falcons midfielder Michelle Alozie has accused the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of neglecting the women’s national team

The 28-year-old made headlines during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, when England’s Lauren James was sent off for stamping on her

Alozie joins a growing list of Super Falcons players calling on the NFF to prioritise the women’s team and ensure they receive the support and attention they deserve

Michelle Alozie has shared her experience with the Super Falcons after receiving her first call-up in 2021.

The Houston Dash defender was invited to join the squad after some players were unable to secure visas for a friendly match in the United States.

Alozie, formerly of BIIK Kazygurt, made her international debut in Nigeria’s 1–0 loss to Jamaica in 2021.

Lauren James of England stamps on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match. Photo by: Matt Roberts - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Alozie calls for equal treatment from NFF

Super Falcons midfielder Michelle Alozie has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give equal attention and support to both the men’s and women’s national teams.

In a post on X, the California-born winger expressed frustration over the NFF’s focus on the Super Eagles, while often neglecting the Super Falcons, despite their consistent success on the international stage.

The 28-year-old recalled having to handwash her training kit after her first session with the national team, highlighting the lack of basic support.

She added that the Super Eagles would never be subjected to such treatment, even though both teams are working hard to qualify Nigeria for major tournaments like the World Cup and the Olympics. She said:

"I remember my first camp in Nigeria and I asked where the laundry was after training. The response I got was do you need soap?

"What do you mean, I have to handwash it?

"We are here to do a job at the end of the day, we are all professional athletes; small things like that matter.

"The Super Eagles are not doing handwashing, so why should we?

"I 100% expect equality when it comes to the national team, where we are both fighting for the World Cup and Olympics qualifications."

Super Falcons player Michelle Alozie during the Women's against Spain at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Photo by: Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians share their opinion

Super Falcons fans have reacted to Michelle Alozie’s revelation that she had to handwash her training kits after practice.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the comments. Read them below:

@adeboyemakson said:

"These our girls have never fought for equal pay with the men, despite what they've achieved.

"All they is a better working environment where they're valued, but NFF still lagging in that aspect a lot."

@GimbaFaith wrote:

"This country keeps embarrassing me."

@oneistvv added:

"The issue of the NFF maltreatment of the Super Falcons dates back to 1991.

"Ever since the Super Falcons came alive, they have never had a good treatment."

@ALAWAYEQUDUS said:

"They are the big names in the team, they should speak up for the younger players."

@iamleesarh wrote:

"I'm so embarrassed."

Oshoala reacts to Spain loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asisat Oshoala reacted to the loss against Spain, urging her teammates that they have to start scoring goals otherwise, they will not win games.

She returned to the lineup against Spain after she was an unused substitute in the opening-day loss to Brazil, an incident which raised eyebrows among Nigerians on social media.

The Super Falcons delivered a spirited performance at the 2023 World Cup, narrowly missing the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout defeat to eventual finalists, England.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng