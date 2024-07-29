Asisat Oshoala has reacted to Nigeria's loss to Spain as Super Falcons now have a slim chance of reaching the knockout phase of the Paris 2024 Olympics

The Bay FC striker was in the thick of the action against the reigning world champions and also had her chances during the intense encounter

Spain would eventually break the deadlock courtesy of a free-kick from Barcelona star Alexia Putellas as the Europeans escaped with all three points

Impressive Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has stated that Nigeria performed well despite losing 1-0 to Spain in their second group game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Going into the game after their 1-0 loss to Brazil in their opening fixture, the Nigerian Women knew anything short of victory could halt their chances of progressing to the next round.

Although reigning world champions Spain dominated most of the game, the Super Falcons also had several chances to produce an upset during the encounter.

Asisat Oshoala says Nigeria also had their chances against Spain. Photo: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Euro Sport reports that Spain were outright the favourites to win the match, and the only goal of the game came from an Alexia Putellas free-kick in the 85th minute.

The Barcelona Femeni striker's effort sailed into the far corner of the Nigerian net, securing a narrow 1-0 win.

After the game, Oshoala told Totori News:

"All I can say is that I'm proud of the team performance. I think we played good. We played against the world champions and we had our chances.

"We had opportunities to score Spain. I think the same thing happened to us in the first game. We were not clinical.

"We just needed to be clinical upfront and I think if we start scoring, we will compete with any team in the world."

Nigeria will take on Japan in their last group fixture and Oshoala believes the Falcons can still make it out of the group. She added:

"We have to go all out against Japan. We have to go all out and give our everything and make the best out of it because we still have the opportunity to qualify. Hope is not lost."

