Former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has issued warning messages to young footballers across the country.

Ideye, who returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League by joining Enyimba in December, seems to have first-hand insight into the situation in the local league.

In a series of posts on his official X account, the AFCON 2013 winners urged intending footballers to be wise in their dealings with agents.

Brown Ideye during a warm-up session before an NPFL match. Photo: brownaideideye.

Source: Twitter

The 36-year-old expressed shock that quite a number of footballers between the ages of 17 and 20 already have contracts with agents.

According to him, not just anyone who buys football shoes or contributes money for transportation deserves to be called an agent.

An unimpressed Ideye wrote on X:

"All the young players from 17 to 20 years of age had already signed with an agent This is alarming. You keep the players for years and don’t want to work with anyone to help the players.

"You think of your pocket alone and not the future of the players. Some of them have no contact whatsoever with these players.

"This is for all the young players in Nigeria, don’t lock your talent down by signing a contract with someone because he promised to get you a club in Europe.

"And make sure your international passport is with you at all times, because no one has the right to hold someone else’s passport.

"Someone buying you football shoes and giving you transportation money is not your agent, be smart."

Ideye returns to NPFL

NPFL giants Enyimba FC strengthened their squad by signing former Super Eagles forward Brown Ideye last December, per CAF.

Ideye, who has played for multiple European clubs, joined the Aba-based team on a short-term deal to boost their campaign for the rest of the season.

“We are thrilled to confirm the signing of former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye.

“We believe his experience and professionalism will enhance our performance in the remaining matches, particularly under our new coach’s leadership.”

Brown Ideye in action during a training session with his teammates at Enyimba. Photo: brownaideideye.

Source: Twitter

He returned to the NPFL after nearly 20 years, having last played for Ocean Boys in the 2006/07 season.

Since then, he has built an impressive career, having featured in top European leagues, including the English Premier League with West Bromwich Albion and French Ligue 1 with Montpellier.

When Ideye received N150k as MVP Award in NPFL

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ideye received a N150,000 Man-of-the-Match Award in the Nigerian Premier Football League.

The 2013 AFCON winner was named the most valuable player following Enyimba’s victory over Kano Pillars.

The former Nigerian international was captured as he posed with a dummy cheque.

Source: Legit.ng