Rasheedat Ajibade has urged Nigerians to pray for Taiwo Awoniyi after the Nigerian forward was placed in an induced coma

Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goalpost during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester

Forest confirms the striker is “recovering well” after being placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi was placed in an induced coma after undergoing urgent surgery for a life-threatening abdominal injury.

The Nottingham Forest striker suffered the injury after crashing into a goalpost during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City.

Taiwo Awoniyi receiving treatment on the pitch after colliding with the goalpost in a Premier League game versus Leicester City. Photo by Ed Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Despite receiving medical attention on the pitch, Awoniyi initially played on before being substituted, BBC reports.

Following further assessment by Forest’s medical team on Monday, Awoniyi was rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed that the 27-year-old forward had suffered a ruptured intestine.

According to Sky Sports, emergency surgery was carried out almost immediately, and doctors opted to place the Super Eagles striker in a medically induced coma to limit his movement and stabilise his heart rate during recovery.

Ajibade offers support and prayer

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has publicly expressed her support for Awoniyi, urging Nigerians and the football community to lift the Nottingham Forest striker up in prayer.

Taking to social media, Ajibade recalled Awoniyi’s recent appearance on her Rash 4 Christ podcast, where he had inspired many with his faith and resilience.

“Our hearts are heavy as we hold Taiwo Awoniyi in our prayers. Just days ago, he shared his light and strength with us. Now, as he fights in this difficult moment, we stand with him and his family in faith and hope,” she wrote on X.

“God is with you, Taiwo. You’re not alone. Please say a prayer for Taiwo Awoniyi and his family.”

Ajibade’s message, widely shared online, has sparked an outpouring of support for the 27-year-old striker across social media, with fans and fellow athletes sending their thoughts and prayers.

Forest confirms positive signs post-surgery

In an official statement, Nottingham Forest confirmed that Awoniyi’s operation had gone well so far and that he was recovering in intensive care.

The Premier League club released a statement noting that the Super Eagles forward’s situation serves as a powerful reminder of the physical risks footballers face and emphasised that player health must always be the top priority.

Nottingham Forest has confirmed Awoniyi is recovering well after his emergency surgery. Photo by Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

“There is no suggestion his condition is life-threatening,” sources told Daily Mail, “but the induced coma is a precautionary measure to assist his recovery.”

As the football world rallies around him, Ajibade and many Nigerians await further updates on Awoniyi’s recovery, with many hopeful for a full return in time.

