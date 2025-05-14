Nigerian football star Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed into an induced comma following the injury he sustained in Nottingham Forest's draw with Leicester City on Sunday

His club released an official statement on the player's situation on Tuesday night, which has sent shivers down the spines of football faithful

Awoniyi is a twin, born alongside his sister on August 12, 1997 in Ilorin, Nigeria

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi shares an unbreakable bond with his twin sister, Kehinde, despite her being married.

The siblings went viral in June 2024 during the wedding reception of Kehinde in Ilorin, where Taiwo, Kehinde, and their elder brother, Victor Awoniyi, were seen embracing and praying together emotionally.

During the prayer session, the Master of Ceremony led the gathering in traditional Yoruba praise for the twins per Leadership.

Nottingham Forest player Taiwo Awoniyi with face mask after winning the Premier League match against Manchester City. Photo by: Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Concern has grown among relatives and fans over how Kehinde is coping as Taiwo remains in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a severe abdominal injury.

The 27-year-old striker sustained the injury during a 2-2 draw with Leicester City, after colliding with the goalpost while attempting to finish a cross from teammate Anthony Elanga.

The potentially life-threatening injury was assessed on Monday, leading to his immediate hospitalisation and intensive care treatment, according to The Guardian.

Kwara Kiddies League sends message to Awoniyi

Chief Operating Officer of the Kwara Kiddies League, Ibrahim Jatto, has expressed optimism that Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi will recover from his current condition.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Jatto shared that over 600 children in the league are praying for Awoniyi’s speedy recovery. He said:

"Taiwo Awoniyi is one of the directors of the Kwara Kiddies League and one of our biggest investors. He is a fighter and a strong believer in grassroots football. Over 600 kids in the league are wishing him a speedy recovery.

"The league’s proprietors have also extended their heartfelt wishes for his swift return following his recent injury."

Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest wearing a protective face mask during the Premier League match against Manchester City Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Kwara women begin prayers for Taiwo Awoniyi

Shop owners at the George Innih Stadium in Kwara State have intensified prayers for Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who is reportedly in an induced coma following a collision during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

One of the women, popularly known as Iya Shade, shared the growing concern among the market women since the incident. She said:

"Taiwo Awoniyi is a child of grace and will overcome this situation. We are currently praying for him because he is our helper.

"During the festive periods (Christmas, Easter, and Ramadan), he always donates food items to us because he understands our struggles. The only way we can reciprocate his kindness is through prayers for his speedy recovery."

"We will not relent in our prayers for Awoniyi because he is our son, and mothers will always do everything to protect their children."

Awoniyi splashes millions on Ramadan gifts

Legit.ng earlier reported that Awoniyi donated food items to Nigerians in Kwara State in the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The former Liverpool player also extended the donations to Christians observing the Lenten period.

The 27-year-old has scored one goal in 21 appearances for Nottingham Forest during the 2024/25 English Premier League season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng