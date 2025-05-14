Taiwo Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goalpost vs Leicester City, which prompted an emergency surgery

The Super Eagles forward was placed in an induced coma a day later after undergoing urgent abdominal surgery

Nottingham Forest confirms Awoniyi is recovering well and receiving top-level care after his surgery

Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed in a medically induced coma following emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine sustained during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City.

The 27-year-old collided with the goalpost in the 88th minute of the match and initially attempted to continue playing despite being in visible pain.

Forest’s medical team later discovered the severity of the Nigerian forward’s injury, prompting urgent abdominal surgery and a medically managed coma to stabilise his condition.

Collision with post led to serious internal injury

Awoniyi’s condition became critical after the accidental impact with the goalpost.

Despite treatment on the field and an attempt to play on, the 27-year-old striker’s symptoms worsened.

According to Sport Bible, Awoniyi was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, where scans revealed he had suffered a ruptured intestine.

Surgery was performed on Tuesday, and the Premier League club released a statement confirming the Super Eagles striker is “recovering well so far.”

Further medical procedures are expected to continue, with careful monitoring by the hospital’s intensive care team, and Nottingham Forest has stressed that Awoniyi’s life is not in danger.

Dioctors say why Awoniyi was placed in a coma

Doctors have now explained that the induced coma was necessary to restrict Awoniyi’s movement, regulate his heart rate, and facilitate ventilation as the Nigerian forward’s body begins the healing process.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), an induced coma is not a treatment but a necessary step for critical care, especially when ventilation is needed.

“When a patient requires mechanical ventilation, often during emergencies like trauma or serious surgery, sedative drugs are administered to keep the patient unconscious. This prevents pain and movement that could complicate recovery.

“"Patients are only kept in an induced coma for as long as is required, which can range from a matter of hours to several weeks. Anaesthetic medicines are infused through drips, and the experienced nursing team monitor and adjust the rates of these infusions according to several factors.

"An induced coma is not a specific treatment for any illness – it is merely a requirement for being able to offer a patient ventilation, which is itself only a form of breathing support to give the body time to recover from whatever insult it has sustained.”

Awoniyi is expected to remain in the coma for only as long as is medically required.

Forest emphasises player welfare

In a statement released on Tuesday, Nottingham Forest underscored their commitment to player welfare, citing club owner Evangelos Marinakis’ deep personal concern over the incident.

“This isn’t just a football club, it’s family,” the club statement said, praising the swift response of medical personnel and reaffirming that the striker’s health is the top priority.

The club's heartfelt message praised Awoniyi’s bravery and thanked the medical teams for their expertise.

Fans across the world have joined in sending their prayers and well-wishes to Awoniyi as he recovers from this latest setback.

Ajibade joins in prayers for Awoniyi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has expressed her support for Awoniyi, urging Nigerians and the football community to lift the Nottingham Forest striker up in prayer.

Taking to social media, Ajibade recalled Awoniyi’s recent appearance on her Rash 4 Christ podcast, as she wished him a speedy recovery.

