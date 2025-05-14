Taiwo Awoniyi collided with the post during Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw with Leicester City in a Premier League game

The Nigerian received on-field treatment and continued playing, but he was forced off as the coach made the substitution

His situation was fully assessed on Monday, leading to his immediate hospitalisation, and he underwent an urgent surgery

Nigerian international Taiwo Awoniyi has been placed into an induced coma and under intensive care after urgent surgery for a severe abdominal injury sustained during a 2-2 draw with Leicester on Sunday.

The 27-year-old striker collided with a post, received on-field treatment, and continued playing before being substituted.

The injury, which could have been life-threatening, was fully assessed on Monday, leading to his immediate hospitalisation.

Initial reports indicate the surgery was successful, with doctors expected to complete the complex procedure on Tuesday, per the Daily Mail.

It was gathered that Taiwo Awoniyi's injury was severe and could be life-threatening in some cases, but Nottingham Forest reported that the striker is "recovering well."

Nottingham release statement on Awoniyi

The Premier League club issued a brutal statement defending their medical staff and criticising commentators, including Sky Sports' Gary Neville, who questioned owner Evangelos Marinakis' actions during the game.

A visibly upset Marinakis stormed onto the pitch and appeared to confront manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

After he was treated on the pitch, Awoniyi tried to continue but struggled to move effectively as Forest pushed for a late goal that could have strengthened their Champions League qualification prospects.

A club statement reads:

"The seriousness of Taiwo Awoniyi's injury is a powerful reminder of the physical risks in the game and why a player's health and well-being must always come first.

"This principle is not just policy for us, it is the deeply held belief and conviction of our owner. To Evangelos Marinakis, this isn't just a club, it's family, and he instils that message in all of us.

"That is why he was so personally and emotionally invested in the situation. His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility and emotional investment in one of our own.

"He didn't just see it as an isolated incident, but something that reflected the values and unity of the entire team.

"In moments like that he demonstrates his leadership, not just through words, but through action and presence.

"When he saw our player clearly in discomfort it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines.

"It was instinctive, human, and a reflection of just how much this team and its people mean to him. He would do the same again if such an unfortunate event were ever to reoccur.

"There was no confrontation, with Nuno or others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue."

