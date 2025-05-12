Remo Stars were officially crowned champions of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League on Sunday, May 11

The Sky Blue Stars secured a dominant 4-1 victory over league debutants Ikorodu City at their home ground in Ikenne, Ogun State, with Super Eagles invitee Sikiru Alimi netting his fifth goal of the season

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the trophy alongside Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau and other dignitaries

Remo Stars defeated Ikorodu City 4-1 on Sunday evening, May 11, to secure the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League title with 71 points, delighting home fans at the Ikenne Stadium in Ogun State.

Ikorodu City opened the scoring in the 15th minute through captain Tosin Oyedokun, who beat goalkeeper Serge Obassa.

Remo Stars responded in the 37th minute with an equaliser from Super Eagles invitee and CHAN B forward Sikiru Alimi, his fifth goal of the season.

Governor Dapo Abiodun handing over the Nigeria Premier Football League title to Remo Stars in Ikenne, Ogun state. Photo by: @RemoStarsSC.

Source: Twitter

Four minutes later, Ibrahim Shuaib put the Sky Blue Stars ahead after converting a clever assist from Babatunde Bello.

Bello then added a goal of his own early in the second half before Olamilekan Adedayo sealed the victory in the 67th minute, cementing Remo Stars' status as the pride of the South West, per NationSports.

Remo Stars will represent the country at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Present at the victory celebration were Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko, Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau, and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service Bashir Adewale, among others, per Punch.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman National Sports Commission Shehu Dikko and President of Nigeria Football Federation Ibrahim Gusau cheering the fans in Ikenne for the NPFL. Photo by: @DapoAbiodunCON.

Source: Twitter

Governor Abiodun hails Remo Stars

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has praised Remo Stars founder Kunle Soname for his visionary leadership in putting the state on the global football map.

In a series of tweets on his X handle, Governor Abiodun expressed his pride and said he was honoured to present the trophy to the team in front of their home fans.

He highlighted the club’s historic achievement, noting that Remo Stars are the first South West team to win the NPFL title since 1991. The statement read:

“As a people united in pride and progress, we are thrilled to celebrate a momentous achievement in Ogun State’s sporting history.

“The club founded by Otunba Kunle Soname, a proud son of our state and a visionary sports entrepreneur, the club’s rise from humble beginnings to national champions is a source of inspiration.

“It was an honour for us to present the NPFL trophy to our own Remo Stars in front of jubilant supporters at the Remo Stars Stadium, becoming the first club from the region to lift the NPFL title since 1991.

“We are proud to support their next chapter as they go on to represent Nigeria in the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League. Ogun State leads, on and off the pitch.”

Tinubu congratulates Remo Stars

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Monday, April 28, congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title.

Tinubu described the historic victory, four years after the team's promotion to the elite league, as a testament to the hard work, discipline, and unyielding spirit of the players, the coaching crew, and the management.

He expressed hope that the new champion's example will inspire other Nigerian clubs to pursue their dreams continuously with tenacity and optimism.

