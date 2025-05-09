Manchester United have advanced to the UEFA Europa League final after a dominant 7-1 aggregate victory over Athletic Club

The Red Devils cruised to a 4-1 win in the semifinals' second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night, May 8

Coach Ruben Amorim and United fans praised Mason Mount for his key role in the comeback performance

Manchester United staged a late comeback to defeat Athletic Club 4-1 in the UEFA Europa League semifinal at Old Trafford, setting up an all-English final against Tottenham.

Athletic struck first at the Theatre of Dreams, with Mikel Jauregizar netting a stunning goal in the 31st minute. The 21-year-old nearly doubled the lead shortly after, but his effort exceeded Andre Onana’s post.

Substitute Mason Mount calmed the nerves of United fans, leveling the match in the 72nd minute with a composed finish.

Casemiro then put United ahead in the 80th minute, heading home a Bruno Fernandes cross to make it 2-1.

Five minutes later, Rasmus Højlund tapped in from close range after a well-placed square pass from Amad Diallo.

Mount sealed the victory spectacularly in stoppage time, firing home from nearly 50 yards after catching Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala off his line.

Amorim praises Mount

Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim has credited substitutes Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, and Amad Diallo for sparking the team’s comeback in their Europa League semifinal win.

According to Sky Sports, the Portuguese coach said it was important to deliver a victory for the fans at Old Trafford.

He also praised Mount’s impact, noting that his hard work paid off on the pitch. He said via TNT Sports:

"That is the best feeling as a coach when we look at the other guys on the bench, and they are so happy for Mason Mount because everybody in that dressing room sees Mason Mount doing everything he can to be available.

"He's a really good player and you can see both goals are really, really good goals."

Man United Fans Rate Mount Above Yamal and Saka

Manchester United fans are still basking in the excitement of their comeback victory over Athletic Club in the UEFA Europa League semifinal.

One fan claimed Mason Mount is better than Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, while another described Mount as the reincarnation of David Beckham.

Howard Yamba said:

"He is better than Saka and Lamine Yamal. I mean, Barcelona did a comeback and went back while United have done a comeback and went through to the finals."

Ruon kuol tap wrote:

"Yamal is the first younger player to cry in UCL elimination."

Chinonso Anakor added:

"So Amorim is now better than Arteta in just half a season."

Barnabas Omondi opined:

"Athletic Bilbao came to Old Trafford 4-1 reason mainly to lose."

Ltoipoyie Lolmedooni added:

"Our Beckham is back in the name of Mount."

Kirwa Gustine said:

"Manchester United wins the Europa League, and Mason Mount becomes better than Martin Odegaard and Palmer."

Abdul Wahab Fatty wrote:

"The only teams I need right now are Barcelona and Real Madrid."

"We are United for a reason."

Felixz K-jay added:

"The Mount we thought we bought from Chelsea just played his 1st match today ,,the other one has been a counterfeit."

Ahmed Mohamed Tahliil said:

"Another big pain is coming for Arsenal and Barcelona on Sunday."

Blessed Canso wrote:

"Arsenal over the years has make us to realize that because you didn't give up doesn't mean you are going to make it."

Yamal writes letter to Barcelona fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal sent fans a special message after their devastating UEFA Champions League exit.

Barcelona were barely minutes into their first Champions League final since 2015, but they were forced into extra time after Francesco Acerbi struck in a 93rd-minute equaliser

Yamal, who was a standout performer across both legs, was heartbroken by the defeat.

