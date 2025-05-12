Ahmed Musa has continued to score important goals for Kano Pillars in the Nigeria Premier Football League

The Super Eagles captain grabbed a brace as Sai Masu Gida defeated Shooting Stars 3-1 at the Sani Abacha Stadium

Musa, who has not been part of the national team set-up after AFCON 2023, is expected to return for the upcoming Unity Cup

Nigerian international Ahmed Musa grabbed a brace in Kano Pillars' 3-1 victory over Shooting Stars in a Nigeria Premier Football League fixture on Sunday, May 11.

The captain sent the packed Sani Abacha Stadium into the wilds as Sai Masu Gida secured a vital win to bolster their campaign.

The Super Eagles' captain opened the scoring with a clinical finish in the 49th minute, when he tucked home from inside the area.

Ahmed Musa in action in a Nigeria Premier Football League match. Photo: pillarsfc.

Source: Twitter

Otakho Alexander Aghahowa restored parity for the Oluyole Warriors in the 58th, silencing the home fans.

Three minutes later, Pillars were back in front after Naziru Auwalu found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

With barely five minutes left on the clock, Musa completed his brace when he ran into space before lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper to make it 3-1, per Score Nigeria.

The brace elevated the forward to 10 goals in the 2024-2025 NPFL season as he set sights on a Super Eagles return.

Top scorers in NPFL - 2024/2025 season

Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United) – 18 goals Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars) – 12 goals Anthony De Souza Ijoma (Abia Warriors) – 12 goals Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors) – 12 goals Shola Adelani (Ikorodu City) – 12 goals Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars) 10 goals Ayomide Cole (Ikorodu City) – 9 goals Ossy Martins (Lobi Stars) – 8 goals Kayode Oke (Bendel Insurance) – 8 goals Isaac Saviour (Enugu Rangers) – 8 goals Rabiu Abdullahi (Bayelsa United) – 8 goals Amadu Liman (Lobi Stars/Sunshine Stars) – 7 goals

Musa set for national team return

Meanwhile, Musa is expected to return to the national team when the Super Eagles play in the upcoming Unity Cup in London, Afrik Foot reports.

The Nigeria Football Federation recently confirmed that the national team will participate in the four-nation invitational tournament scheduled for May 27 – 31, 2025.

Ahmed Musa of Nigeria celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match against Iceland. Photo: Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago will participate in the tournament, which is slated for Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium, Punch reports.

It was organised to celebrate Afro-Caribbean football and cultural heritage.

The Super Eagles will face rivals Ghana in a semi-final on May 28, dubbed the “Jollof Derby”.

Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago will kick off the competition on May 27. The final and third-place playoff will take place on May 31.

NPFL stars to dominate Super Eagles squad for Unity Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede has disclosed that some players in the local league will participate in the Unity Cup.

Head coach Eric Chelle is actively scouting talent to bolster the squad for the tournament, amid reports that the tactician is focusing on domestic players.

Ogunmodede stated that the idea will allow the technical crew to test new faces ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Legit.ng