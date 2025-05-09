Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to rely on Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players in the absence of foreign-based stars ahead of the Unity Cup later this month

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa has been recalled to the national team following an invitation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, May 5

Former NPFL top scorer Sikiru Alimi and CHAN standout Papa Daniel will also be aiming to secure their spots in the squad

Eric Chelle is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Unity Cup, with Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players set to step in for absent teammates.

The Malian coach is closely following the Flying Eagles at the ongoing U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Nigeria will face defending champions Senegal in the quarterfinals in Cairo.

The 47-year-old has also received positive signals from players of foreign descent, who are ready to switch allegiances to represent Nigeria.

Eric Chelle attends a press conference during the 2023 Africa Nations Cup in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Sia KAMBOU / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle names eight NPFL players for Unity Cup

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly called up eight NPFL players for the upcoming Unity Cup in London, set to take place from May 27 to 31.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former MC Oran coach plans to use the four-nation tournament as part of preparations for the 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in August.

Kano Pillars captain Ahmed Musa received his invitation through the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), with the news announced by Kano Pillars via their X handle.

Also included in the squad are former NPFL top scorer Sikiru Alimi and CHAN Eagles captain Nduka Junior. Niger United midfielder Papa Daniel, who was part of the 23-man squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, has also been recalled by Chelle, alongside Ifeanyi Onyebuchi, who was on the 39-man shortlist.

Other players called up include Isaac Saviour, Adamu Abubakar, and Vincent Temitope.

Nigeria will face West African rivals Ghana, along with Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the CHAN Eagles were drawn in Group D for the 2025 African Nations Championship, where they will face Senegal, Congo, and Sudan, per Punch.

Eric Chelle attends a press conference before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Nations Cup in Ivory Coast. Photo by: FADEL SENNA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Allen says Chelle aims to identify new talent for Unity Cup

Gateway United FC head coach Festus Allen believes Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is focused on bringing in fresh, hungry players for the Unity Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Allen stated that the four-nation tournament will serve as a key opportunity to assess the capabilities of the NPFL players. Allen stated:

“Chelle sees the Unity Cup as an opportunity to test new players, particularly those from the NPFL, and to fine-tune the team ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers in September and October.

“He has already given chances to new players during the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“On the other hand, Chelle is looking to identify players who can bring fresh energy and competition to the squad, which could ultimately benefit the team’s overall performance.”

Meanwhile, Gateway United will face First Bank on Saturday, May 10th, at their adopted home ground in Ijebu Ode.

Chelle reacts to Unity Cup participation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reacted to the news of the Nigeria Football Federation confirming the team’s participation in the 2025 Unity Cup.

He welcomed the Unity Cup as an avenue to prepare before the remaining games.

The Super Eagles, off the back of a mixed March international break, will reconverge in May to put things in order ahead of the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in September.

