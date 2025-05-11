Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling El Clasico to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga

Raphinha scored a brace while Lamine Yamal and Eric Garcia added one each as Barcelona edged closer to the title

Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick for Real Madrid, but it was not enough to stop Barcelona’s charge

Barcelona’s 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clasico did not just put one hand on the La Liga trophy, it also underlined Hansi Flick’s incredible record and Barcelona’s total dominance over their eternal rivals this season.

Since taking charge, Flick has transformed Barcelona into a ruthless and tactically efficient unit, especially in high-stakes games.

With this latest win, the German manager has now won his first four El Clasico matches, making him only the second manager in history to achieve that feat after Pep Guardiola.

Flick’s approach has injected fresh life into Barcelona’s playing style, disciplined at the back, explosive in attack, and fearless in execution.

Against Real Madrid, the Germans’ blueprint was once again on full display.

Despite going down 0-2 early in the game thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace, Barcelona bounced back with goals from Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal, and a stunning double from Raphinha, flipping the match by halftime.

Four Clasicos, four wins: A historic sweep

Barcelona’s win was not just another El Clasico victory, it completed a clean sweep of Real Madrid this season.

The Catalans have now beaten their rivals four times in one season, across league and cup competitions, a feat few teams have managed in El Clásico history.

From the Supercopa final to the Copa del Rey semi and now the league, each time Flick’s men have stepped up and delivered.

The German tactician’s ability to adapt tactically and psychologically outwit Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the biggest factors behind this record-breaking run.

More impressively, each of those four victories came in different tactical scenarios, proof of Barcelona’s growing flexibility and Flick’s command of match dynamics.

Barcelona’s La Liga title to lose

With this crucial win, Barcelona now sit seven points clear at the top of the La Liga table with only three games left to play.

While not mathematically champions just yet, the momentum is clearly in their favour, and another win could seal the title.

Barcelona’s dominance in El Clasicos has not only given them a psychological edge over their rivals but also reaffirmed their place at the top of Spanish football.

Under Flick, the Catalan club has rediscovered its identity, high-pressing, fast-flowing, and fearless.

From struggling last season to brushing aside their oldest rival four times in a row, Barcelona’s resurgence is no fluke. It’s the Flick effect, and right now, it is hard to see anyone stopping them.

Mbappe’s hat-trick not enough

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barcelona have taken a giant step toward this season's La Liga title following their 4-3 victory over fierce rival Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants went from 0-2 down to 3-2 up in the blink of an eye. A fourth goal seemed to have put the game to bed, but Mbappe’s hat-trick goal ensured a grandstand finish.

