Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Buhari’s Ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, Shares Why Los Blancos Have Been "Awful"
- Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad blamed Real Madrid's "awful" 2024-2025 season on the team's coach, Carlo Ancelotti
- Ahmad accused Ancelotti of deciding to "go completely useless in the final stretch of his reign at the club"
- Legit.ng reports that Ancelotti is expected to leave after Madrid's last LaLiga game of the season, against Real Sociedad the weekend of May 25
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 4 years of experience covering football and global sports.
Barcelona, Spain - Former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has said Real Madrid have been "awful this season largely thanks to Coach Carlo Ancelotti".
Legit.ng reported how Barcelona took a huge step towards the La Liga title on Sunday, May 11, defeating their arch-rival Real Madrid 4-3 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Catalonia, Spain.
Superstar Kylian Mbappé got a hat-trick for the visitors, but his treble was not enough. Barcelona are now seven points clear of Real Madrid now with three games remaining.
Barcelona have already beaten Real Madrid to two titles this season. Now, they are very close to making La Liga the third.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Ahmad laments
Commenting on Sunday's Barcelona vs Real Madrid game, Ahmad, a known supporter of Real Madrid, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
"Even though Real Madrid have been awful this season—largely thanks to Carlo Ancelotti, who decided to go completely useless in the final stretch of his reign at the club, but the title of the most useless club this season still belongs to Manchester United. An elite club, yet struggling to escape relegation."
Barcelona dominates 2024-2025 El Clásico
Legit.ng reports that even if Real Madrid won their remaining fixtures, Barcelona would need just three points from the nine left at play to become La Liga champions.
Furthermore, if Barcelona and Real Madrid end the season level on points, Hansi Flick's side would still be crowned champions. The first tiebreaker in La Liga is the head-to-head record during the season and Barcelona have won both meetings having defeated Real Madrid 4–0 in the reverse fixture. So, in reality, collecting just two points in the final three games would suffice for Barca to win the league.
FC Barcelona could potentially take the throne of Spain's top-flight next Thursday, May 15, with a victory in the Catalan derby versus Espanyol.
Barring a historic collapse, winning Sunday's El Clásico would all but guarantee Barcelona's 28th La Liga title in club history.
Fans troll Real Madrid after defeat
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Vinicius Junior made two assists for Mbappe during the encounter against Barcelona that produced six goals in the first half.
Regardless of his efforts, some football fans still trolled him.
Source: Legit.ng
