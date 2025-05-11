Carlo Ancelotti is set to face Barcelona in what could be his final El Clásico as Real Madrid manager, with his exit from the club reportedly imminent

The Italian coach suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Catalan side in an emotional Copa del Rey final in Seville last April

Real Madrid currently sit second in the league, four points behind leaders Barcelona, as the two rivals prepare to clash today

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in today’s El Clasico at the Olympic Stadium.

The Catalans won the first El Clasico of the season 4-0 at the Bernabeu, with goals from Robert Lewandowski (brace), Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha.

Barcelona further deepened Real Madrid’s struggles by winning the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 26. In their last three meetings, the Blaugrana have scored 12 goals and conceded just four.

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, speaks during the Real Madrid press conference ahead of the La Liga match against Barcelona. Photo by: Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto.

Ancelotti takes a swipe at Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the upcoming clash against Barcelona will be the final El Clásico of the season.

According to The Mirror, the Italian coach noted that Barcelona will not feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

The 65-year-old described the match as a do-or-die affair, as Real Madrid aim to close the four-point gap and defend their La Liga title.

Ancelotti also admitted that a loss could hand Barcelona the title. He said via Firstpost:

“This is the last El Clasico of the season because Barcelona won't be at the Club World Cup.

“The fact that we’re close explains what [today’s] match will be like. If Barca wins, they have a better chance than we do, but if we win, anything can happen.”

Ancelotti is expected to take charge of the Brazilian senior men's national team after leaving his role as manager of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RC Celta de Vigo. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Mixed reactions trail Ancelotti's comments ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona fans have clashed over Carlo Ancelotti’s comments about Barcelona missing the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

A Barcelona fan claimed the Italian coach is simply trying to console himself, while a Real Madrid supporter argued that Ancelotti has already proven himself.

Alezzio Hm said:

"Also the last one you'll have, because Barcelona helped with your departure."

Ødg Kêñdø Mårliñ wrote:

"You're not only the best coach but also an amazing mentor! Your dedication and passion are truly inspiring!"

Shu Vo added:

"Barcelona already won our heart in our imagination.Though they lost in semi against Inter Milan,we always support them and obey that they could have won this year's UCL if there was no robbery..."

Tebene Leki said:

"Ancelotti looking to console himself for the defeats in the joy that Barcelona won't be in the club world club 😂😂😂."

Ephraim Charles wrote:

"By this statement he is happy that he won't meet Barca to collect wotowoto anymore this season.

"A statement of relief.

"So scared of meeting Barca again.

Adamtey Jacob added:

"I'm a Madrid fun but I'm highly ashamed of how Barca are beating us, we need to give them some respect because they're the best team in the world."

Ancelotti eyes La Liga title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains determined to win the 2024/25 La Liga title despite recent setbacks.

The 65-year-old Italian admitted that while Los Blancos had a strong start to the season, challenges later hindered them.

The former AC Milan manager expressed confidence that his team still has a strong chance of staging a dramatic comeback, with five matches left.

