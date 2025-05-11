Barcelona came from two goals down to defeat arch-rivals Real Madrid to close in on this season's La Liga title

The Catalan giants are now seven points clear at the top of the league standings, with just three matches left

French striker Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick during the encounter, ensuring a grandstand finish

Barcelona have taken a giant step toward this season's La Liga title following their 4-3 victory over fierce rival Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants went from 0-2 down to 3-2 up in the blink of an eye. A fourth goal seemed to have put the game to bed, but Mbappe’s hat-trick goal ensured a grandstand finish.

Barcelona held on and moved seven points clear of Madrid in the La Liga title race, with just three matches remaining.

It was a perfect start for Carlo Acelotti's men as Real Madrid went ahead in the 5th minute with Kylian Mbappe making no mistake from the spot, Al Jazeera reports..

The striker was brought down inside the area by goalkeeper Szczesny, and the referee pointed straight to the spot. The forward stepped up to smash the ball into the bottom corner.

Mbappe made it two in the 14th minute following a classic counterattack with Vinicius Jr as the visitors made it 2-0.

Five minutes later, Eric Garcia reduced the deficit when he headed home from close range to put his side back in contention.

Lamine Yamal levelled things up in the 32nd minute after the teenager picked up the ball on the edge of the area before curling a left-footed strike into the bottom corner, making it 2-2.

Moments later, the Catalan club completed the turnaround with Raphinha slotting the ball past Courtois from the left side of the box, to make it 3-2.

The home team extended the lead in the 44th minute as Lucas Vazquez made a dreadful mistake at the back for Madrid, conceding possession to Raphinha.

The Brazilian played a one-two with Torres before slotting the ball home with ease.

Barcelona continued to dominate in the second half, but against the run of play, a sublime pass from Modric found Vinicius Jr in the 70th minute, and the Brazilian squared the ball to Mbappe to slot home from close range, making it 4-3 on the night and that was how it ended.

Carlo Ancelotti takes a swipe at Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti branded the clash against Barcelona as the final El Clásico of the season.

The Italian coach noted that Barcelona will not feature in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

Before the encounter, fans of both teams clashed over Carlo Ancelotti’s comments about Barcelona missing the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

A Barcelona fan claimed the Italian coach is simply trying to console himself, while a Real Madrid supporter argued that Ancelotti has already proven himself.

