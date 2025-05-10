Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have taken a “step backwards” in the Premier League this season

The Gunners have failed to match their previous points tally and trail far behind Liverpool

Despite a stronger Champions League campaign, Arteta admits the team fell short of their goals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that his side has regressed this season in the Premier League, with the Gunners currently 20 points short of last year’s tally.

With only three games remaining, Arsenal sit on 67 points, far below the 89 points they accumulated during their strong title challenge last season.

Speaking ahead of their clash against newly crowned champions Liverpool, Arteta did not hold back in his assessment of the campaign, the MIRROR reports.

“In the Premier League we've gone a step backwards. With the points that we have created it's clear that we haven't done as good as last season, that's obvious,” Arteta said.

While Arsenal managed to reach the Champions League semi-finals, their domestic form has been inconsistent after too many poor results, which truncated their title challenge.

Arteta noted that despite their improved European showing, the team has not met their full potential:

“For sure in the Champions League we have [improved], but not what we want because we want to win it.”

Setbacks, injuries, and lost leads

Arteta pointed to injuries and suspensions as key contributors to the team’s underwhelming performance, but also acknowledged that their inability to hold leads has been damaging.

“It was impossible to aim for the same kind of points,” Arteta added, referencing challenges faced throughout the season.

A concerning stat disclosed that Arsenal have dropped points from winning positions in ten games this term.

In total, the Gunners have dropped points in 17 out of their 35 Premier League matches, far from the consistency needed to win a title.

Champions League brings some consolation

Though disappointed with the league outcome, Arteta took some solace in Arsenal’s run in Europe.

Reaching the Champions League semi-finals marks significant progress for the club on the continental stage. But even that, the Arsenal manager says, falls short of the club’s aspirations.

Arsenal were eliminated in the semi-finals of the competition after losing 3-1 on aggregate to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It is one step further than what the North London club achieved after they reached the quarterfinals in their first appearance in the competition after a seven-year absence.

Despite the frustrations, Arteta believes that a full reflection at season’s end will provide better insight.

For now, the Gunners will look to finish strong and ensure they at least secure Champions League football next season.

