Arsenal have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday

The defeat to the Parisians has sparked fan outrage after another failed semi-final appearance

Mikel Arteta’s team ends its fifth straight season without a major trophy after their Champions League heartbreak

Arsenal’s hopes of lifting their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy have been dashed yet again, following a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result ended what many fans had believed was a promising European campaign under Mikel Arteta. But for some supporters, the defeat was more than just a loss, it was a breaking point.

According to Football London, Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi scored the goals that sent PSG into the final to face Inter Milan, bringing Arsenal’s dream to a frustrating halt.

Despite a late push and moments of dominance, which saw Bukayo Saka pull one goal back, the Gunners could not overcome the deficit in Paris.

Arsenal fail to pass through four semi-finals

The loss to PSG continues a painful pattern for Arsenal, who have now failed to progress from each of their last four major cup semi-finals, dating back to the 2020-21 Europa League, Sky Sports reports.

The team’s inability to deliver in key moments has become a recurring narrative, sparking concerns about their mental strength and tactical readiness in high-pressure matches.

This was supposed to be Arsenal’s moment. After years of rebuilding and near misses, the club had returned to Europe’s biggest stage with real purpose.

Yet when it mattered most, the Gunners fell short again. Despite flashes of brilliance during the campaign, Arsenal could not find the cutting edge required at this level.

Fan frustration reaches boiling point

The reaction from fans was swift and emotional. One particularly angry supporter summed up the mood in a viral outburst, saying:

“The fans always show up. In the last 21 years, did you show up for once? You let us down in Paris, you let us down in Baku, you continuously let us down. We won’t be back—it’s the same old story every season.”

The passionate rant reflects the deep-seated frustration among loyal supporters who feel that the team has consistently failed to repay their faith.

Arsenal’s history of falling short in major competitions, despite boasting talent and fan backing, has created a cloud of disappointment that lingers with every football season.

Trophy drought continues for Arteta

With this latest defeat, Arsenal will finish a fifth consecutive season without a trophy under Mikel Arteta.

While the Spaniard has undoubtedly brought stability and style back to the North London club, questions are beginning to surface about whether he can guide the Gunners to actual silverware.

Arsenal will now regroup and shift focus to next season. But for many fans, patience is running out.

PSG dump Arsenal out of UCL

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final have been dashed after Paris Saint-Germain's second-leg victory on May 7, in the second leg of the semi-final.

Arteta's men travelled to Parc des Princes after a 1-0 first-leg defeat in London, only for the Parisians to seal a 3-1 aggregate win and secure their place in the final this season.

