Arsenal is preparing for a summer of transition following a disappointing end to the 2024/25 season. After finishing second in the Premier League and crashing out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals to Paris Saint-Germain

Mikel Arteta is now looking to rebuild a formidable and title-challenging squad at the Emirates Stadium next season following yet another disappointing campaign.

According to London World, the Gunners are reportedly ready to offload up to seven first-team players in a bid to create room for new signings and bring fresh energy to the squad.

This strategic shake-up underlines Arteta’s commitment to pushing the club closer to major silverware after five consecutive seasons without a trophy, per Sky Sports.

Arsenal’s squad depth has come under scrutiny, and several players deemed surplus to requirements or on expiring contracts are now expected to make way.

7 Arsenal players likely to leave and why

Following Arsenal’s painful Champions League semi-final exit and another trophyless season, manager Arteta is wasting no time reshaping his squad.

Here is a breakdown of each player and the reason behind their likely departure from the Emirates this summer.

1. Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian midfielder’s contract expires next month, and no extension has been agreed.

Injuries and inconsistency have plagued his time at Arsenal, and with younger options like Declan Rice thriving, Partey is expected to exit as a free agent.

2. Jorginho

Although Arsenal have an option to extend Jorginho’s deal by a year, his role has diminished.

With limited game time and growing midfield competition, the Italian international may seek regular football elsewhere if the club opts not to activate the clause.

3. Kieran Tierney

Left-back Kieran Tierney, once a fan favourite, has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal.

After a loan spell away, reports suggest he is poised to make a permanent return to Celtic, where his career first took off.

4. Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling’s surprise switch from Chelsea didn’t pay off.

Limited by competition from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard, the 30-year-old winger is now expected to return to Stamford Bridge with no permanent deal in place.

5. Neto

The Bournemouth loanee made just one appearance during his time at Arsenal.

With no major impact and Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya ahead of him, Neto will return to his parent club at the end of the season.

6. Salah-Eddine Oulad M’Hand

Despite promising spells in the youth setup, M’Hand’s development has stalled.

Loan spells at FC Den Bosch and Hull City didn’t yield consistent minutes, and Arsenal are set to release him as a free agent.

7. Michal Rosiak

Rosiak never made a senior appearance for Arsenal and is now expected to leave the club on a free.

The young midfielder has not made the breakthrough required to earn a long-term future in North London.

