Arsenal will not sack Mikel Arteta despite their Champions League semi-final exit and another trophyless season

Arteta still enjoys full backing from the club’s hierarchy and several former Arsenal players despite recent failures

Pressure is mounting on the Spaniard to win some silverware in the 2025/26 season after five seasons without a major title

Arsenal have confirmed that Mikel Arteta will remain in charge of the club despite a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign.

The Gunners' exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain and the loss of the Premier League title to Liverpool have left some fans questioning the Spaniard's future at the North London club.

However, Arsenal’s board has made it clear there will be no managerial change at the Emirates Stadium next season, The Mirror reports.

Arteta, who took over in December 2019, retains the trust of the board even after another season without major silverware.

Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to PSG in the second leg of the UCL semi-final sealed a 3-1 aggregate defeat and ended their quest for silverware this season.

Goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi gave PSG control before Bukayo Saka pulled one back late on. That goal, however, was not enough to change the course of the tie.

Faith in Arteta’s project remains strong

Despite fan frustrations and mounting pressure, the Arsenal board remains confident in Arteta’s long-term vision.

Since his appointment in 2019, Arteta has overseen a massive squad rebuild, with over £600 million spent on players, including marquee signings like Declan Rice for £105 million, Daily Star reports.

While some supporters have voiced dissatisfaction, club legends and pundits continue to support Arteta.

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith previously emphasised that the ownership is unlikely to act rashly.

“There’s dissatisfaction, yes,” Smith said, “but the owners won’t make a decision.”

Similarly, former Gunners forward Jeremie Aliadiere hailed the cultural transformation under Arteta.

Speaking in March, the Frenchman noted the improved recruitment, stronger connection with fans, and belief in the squad's potential.

Calls for trophies grow louder

Despite progress in terms of performance and consistency, Arteta's inability to land major trophies since the 2019/20 FA Cup continues to be a sticking point.

Aside from two Community Shields, the Gunners have fallen just short in their pursuit of top honours, finishing second in the Premier League twice and reaching deep into European competitions.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann acknowledged the strides Arteta has made but stressed the need for results, talkSPORT reports.

"Next year he has to win, but he probably needs to change his personality a little bit to win things. Because sometimes, it's [about] control and being cautious. But if you want to win some things, in my opinion you could be a little more risky."

7 players set to leave Arsenal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arsenal is preparing for a summer clear-out following a disappointing end to the 2024/25 season.

The North London club finished second in the Premier League and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the semi-finals to Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta is now looking to rebuild a formidable and title-challenging squad at the Emirates Stadium next season.

